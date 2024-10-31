As we approach crunch time for the U.S. election, the Democrats have ramped up the lies. It's one thing to lie, but the tirade being thrown at Trump is beyond the pale. All this does is make America look silly. Objectively, America could have done better with other candidates. But these are the two it has.

All politicians lie or stretch the truth. Trump himself has been known to make hyperbolic comments. Expressions like "The greatest economy in history" may be innocuous enough because how do you define "The greatest"? However, when Trump said that the COVID-19 'vaccines' saved 100 million lives and that he is proud of it, that's completely false and smacks of discounting all those individuals whose lives have been ruined by the most toxic drug ever forced on people.

However, what the Democrats are doing is an insult to people's intelligence.

This is so nonsensical. Firstly, in America, freedom of expression and freedom of the press are enshrined in the Constitution. Here, this individual tries to make out that Trump will order his military to lock up journalists. What evidence is there for that? Answer; none. You'll recall that despite Hillary Clinton being found to have acted criminally by the FBI for deleting classified emails off her phone, Trump did not take any action against Clinton. He was well within his power to ask his Attorney General to initiate action. In fact, that is what Biden's justice department has been doing to Trump. They've been going not only after Trump himself, but many associated with him on the pretext that they were contributing to an "insurrection."

Meanwhile, Harris and her surrogates, including the delightful Hillary Clinton––who referred to Trump supporters as deplorables––keep playing the Hitler, Nazi and Fascist card when describing Trump. This is such an outrageous lie that is being repeated by every left-wing media site. It looks like that is their only policy.

On its face, calling Trump Hitler is so over the top. He has a Jewish daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. Some Hitler. What it does is minimize the real Hitler, who committed a terrible genocide. To equate Trump with Hitler is a form of Holocaust denial. Calling Trump Hitler also gives license to some messed up person acting out against 'Hitler.'

This is so dangerous. In all my 78 years, I can never remember such a rant directed at a presidential candidate and delivered in unison by so many using the exact phrasing. The fact is that the Democrats are using projection because they, in fact, have been acting in several areas in a fascistic manner, and who can forget Biden's Philadelphia speech in 2022 against a red backdrop. Notice the finger-pointing and the anger. The only thing missing was the hammer and sickle.

The Democrats and their media allies have lost any semblance of moral integrity. They are so invested in hatred directed at Trump along with his allies that psychopathy can be the only word used to describe them. They have ruined the lives of several of Trump's associates, including Rudy Guiliani. They have literally gone after their enemies in a flagrant abuse of the Justice Department. Just yesterday, Podcaster and ally of Naomi Wolf, Steve Bannon, was released after four months because he refused to answer a subpoena to appear before a congressional committee.

The Democrats are using the established modus operandi of Joseph Goebbels, Nazi Minister of Propaganda. They keep spewing lies, believing that the public will accept them as truths. As election day gets closer, they are completely engaged in, as psychologist Gaad Saad says, 'emotional hysteria. ' We shall see in less than a week if the public commits them to the asylum.