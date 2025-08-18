Since I began writing the Truth Patrol during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, my focus has consistently been on de-educating readers—encouraging them to question the mainstream narrative surrounding the pandemic, especially the response involving lockdowns and the rapid rollout of experimental mRNA “vaccines.” In many ways, what was sold as science turned out to be an uncontrolled assault on the human body. And now, many are waking up to that reality.

I smelled a rat from the very beginning.

Some of that instinct came from my professional experience. But much of it was rooted in the knowledge I had acquired over decades—reading books like The Poisoned Needle and Medical Nemesis, listening to patient stories, and observing the vaccination landscape shift dramatically over time. As a chiropractor early in my career, I saw enough to confidently decide not to vaccinate my children. Even in the 1970s, the vaccine schedule was growing rapidly—though nowhere near today’s intensity. I faced criticism, of course, but I stood firm.

In the 1990s, the introduction of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine led to more parents sharing troubling stories: infants who, after vaccination, experienced sudden behavioral shifts. Over the years, we’ve seen a staggering rise in autism diagnoses—despite efforts from health authorities to downplay or dismiss the connection.

COVID-19 made one thing painfully clear: the concept of vaccination is deeply ingrained in people’s minds. Few questioned the idea of injecting an experimental product into their bodies—let alone paused to consider the broader implications.

This is where de-education becomes essential. Before people can truly shift their perspectives on health, they must unlearn what they’ve been conditioned to believe. Only then can real re-education begin.