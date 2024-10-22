In two months, my wife, who has been a doctor for 54 years, is retiring, not because she can't continue, but because she no longer wants to be a part of a corrupt system. She went from starting in the highlands of New Guinea in 1970, where things were very primitive, to today, where everything is depersonalized with protocols and feeding the medical beast. In New Guinea, there were no computers, no modern hospitals, and you just had to take care of people with the basics. You actually had to be a doctor.

What really got her was the Covid-19 'vaccine' and the damage it has done to patients and friends.

The system is broken, and I knew it was in the 1970s when I gave patient lectures. We knew then that the premise of medicating to treat symptoms was doomed to failure. Now, doctors who can think outside the box are exposing this failed system.

Recently, RFK Jnr spoke of how sick America is as a nation. Many of us have known it for a long time despite all the technology and availability of medical care.

Recently, Dr. Casey Means on Joe Rogan's Podcast listed the health epidemic afflicting Americans. Australians are right behind. At this rate, we don't need to worry about the Russians or Chinese; we're imploding from within.

74% of Americans are overweight or obese.

Young adult cancers are going up 79% in the last 10 years.

25% of men now under 40 have erectile dysfunction."

50%, now, of American adults have type 2 diabetes or prediabetes. These were diseases where there was 1% of Americans in 1950 had type 2 diabetes. Now it's 50% of Americans have prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.

Alzheimer's, dementia are going through the roof.

Young adult dementias have increased, like, three times since 2012. So early onset dementias.

One in two Americans are expected to have cancer in their lifetime now, one in two.

One in 36 children has autism now, in the United States. That was one in 150 in the year 2000.

In California, where I live, [Autism rates are] one in 22. One in 22 with a lifetime neurodevelopmental disorder.

Infertility going up 1% per year.

77% of young Americans can't serve in the military because of obesity or drug abuse.

Autoimmune diseases. Some studies are saying they're going up 13% per year.

Heart disease, which is almost totally preventable, is the leading cause of death in the United States, killing around 800,000 people per year.

Besides the failure of medicine, we have the criminality that is being exposed more and more every day about the COVID-19 genetic injections. Dr. Angus Dalgleish, Dr. Paul Marik, and Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan recently had a discussion session in Australia with Senator Malcolm Roberts. These are no fringe doctors; they are highly credentialed in their fields. As Dr Dalgleish expressed it, the millions of deaths attributed to the COVID-19 injections make them the greatest genocide in history.

The people who pushed these shots, the doctors, agency heads of the CDC, FDA, TGA, NIH, NIAID, Prime Ministers, Presidents, journalists, and even media personalities such as movie stars who pushed the lies about the vaccines, need to be serving jail time. We were right all along; they were wrong––deadly wrong.

Justice will only be served when the jails are filled with the perpetrators of this debacle. We still don't know going forward how many future cancers and other ailments will manifest from the deadly shots. Worst of all, Pfizer, Moderna, and many in the agencies knew the shots were dangerous.

There may not be enough jail cells to accommodate all these culprits.