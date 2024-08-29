Some time ago, I referred to the movie Coma, starring Michael Douglas, Genevieve Bujold, and Richard Widmark. In the film, Douglas and Bujold are lovers and doctors in a big city hospital. One day, Bujold finds that her best friend has lapsed into a coma following routine surgery. Then, while on rounds, she sees a young athletic patient, played by Tom Selleck, who is due to have a minor knee procedure. She later finds out that he has inexplicably gone into a coma.

The movie is a classic case of gaslighting. Everyone starts to doubt Bujold's sanity, including her lover, Douglas, and the chief of surgery, played by Widmark, a master of sinister roles. As the movie progresses, she finds out that it's not just coincidence, but there is a pattern, and she is determined to get to the bottom of what is happening. I won't give away any more if you haven't seen the movie.

I always remember Bujold's line, "Somebody's putting people into comas. They're murdering them." There are so many similarities between the theme of this movie and what is going on today, even after almost four years of a vaccine that injected into billions of people. What's worse is that the gaslighting continues. Statements like the benefits outweigh the risks keep coming out of the mouths of the medical bureaucrats, or the serious adverse events are so rare, like one in a million. They don’t want you to believe what you’re seeing.

Research out of the European Society Of Medicine, did a report on The correlation between Australian Excess Deaths by State and Booster

The paper is quite detailed and technical in which the study was done using regression analysis of variables. The highest correlation they mention is between excess deaths and booster vaccine doses with a value of 0.87.

Dr Jessica Rose studied autopsy reports in VAERS and found the following results:

“The number of autopsy reports in VAERS domestic data following COVID-19 injection spanning 2021-2023 is 18 times higher than the average of Influenza vaccines for the timeframe spanning 2018-2020. This represents a 1,714% increase in absolute number of reports of autopsy for equal timeframes in the context of four COVID-19 products versus twelve Influenza vaccines.”

Steve Kirsch in his recent substack shows the high degree of correlation between the rollout of the vaccines and excess deaths.

The following charts from his post leave little doubt about correlation.

For the U.S. there is a similar pattern and notice the Cumulative Excess Deaths in the young.

The evidence is clear and those who refuse to even question what is going on and keep gaslighting the public are in the belief that most will stay their comatose state and just willingly accept what they are told. People need to wake up to what is happening in this epidemic of vaccine-induced death and injury.