Make America Healthy Again — Or Not?

The prevailing attitude in much of the medical community remains: “It’s my way or the highway.” If something lies beyond the narrow guardrails of conventional medical thinking, it’s dismissed as non-existent.

Almost nine months into the Trump presidency, it’s worth asking — what’s the state of “Make America Healthy Again”? Has anything really changed? With the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head HHS, many hoped for a profound shift in health policy. But not so fast.

While Europe appears more open-minded toward alternative forms of care — and often boasts better overall health outcomes — Australia and Canada remain largely in lockstep with the American model. Here in Australia, the same entrenched medical establishment continues to dominate, and few dare to challenge it.

The appointment of Dr. Marty Makary to head the FDA initially offered hope that Big Pharma’s influence might finally be curbed, particularly regarding the COVID-19 vaccines. However, early optimism has faded. Critics feared Makary might be co-opted by the “medical deep state” — and it appears those fears were well-founded.

The Ivermectin Controversy

Consider the case of Ivermectin. Both the U.S. FDA and Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) dismissed this remarkably safe repurposed drug. Yet, doctors who looked beyond official guidance began finding that Ivermectin helped save lives by reducing both the duration and severity of COVID-19.

Australia took an especially hard line. The TGA banned the prescribing of Ivermectin on 10 September 2021, reinstating it a year later — but only at the discretion of doctors and not for COVID-19. The inconsistency is glaring, given that many far more dangerous drugs remain available over the counter.

Frustrated Australians began importing Ivermectin from overseas suppliers, only to have some shipments seized by border control, which classifies it as an illegal import.

A New Frontier: Ivermectin and Cancer

Interestingly, doctors are now exploring Ivermectin and other anti-parasitic drugs for their potential role in cancer treatment. Research suggests that these inexpensive and safe compounds may help target cancer stem cells — the primitive, undifferentiated cells responsible for cancer’s recurrence and resistance to treatment. We learned about stem cells back when I was in college.

Dr Paul Marik and Dr Justus Hope are among those leading this new direction. As Dr. Marik observes, “We are not winning the war on cancer — the existing paradigm isn’t working.”

17% increase in cancer cases over the past decade

5% rise in cancer deaths despite “advancements” in treatment

66% of patients experience severe financial hardship from treatment costs

Promising Agents in Cancer Stem Cell Suppression

These agents are showing promise in disrupting cancer stem cell signaling and proliferation:

Ivermectin – Inhibits Wnt, Notch, and Hedgehog pathways

Curcumin – Potent inhibitor affecting multiple pathways

Mebendazole – Blocks CSC survival mechanisms

Metformin – Reduces glucose metabolism, starving CSCs

Resveratrol – Targets multiple CSC growth pathways

Doxycycline – Suppresses mitochondrial function in CSCs

EGCG (Green Tea Extract) – Inhibits CSC-related inflammation

Sulforaphane – Detoxifies cancer cells and prevents stem cell activation

Locked into Sclerotic Thinking

Unfortunately, much of modern medicine remains rigid, resistant to innovation, and heavily influenced by profit motives. Big Pharma thrives when patients depend on expensive patented treatments — not when affordable alternatives threaten the bottom line.

In the end, the tragedy of modern healthcare may not lie in what doctors know — but in what they refuse to see.