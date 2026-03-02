If you can recall the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, you will remember the sweeping, almost totalitarian-like policies instituted by governments and public health agencies around the world. The prevailing message was that we were all the same—without exception. Individual circumstances were often disregarded in favor of uniform compliance.

If you had already contracted COVID-19 but had not received the vaccine, you were still required to get the jab. If you were alone in a vast park or surfing at the beach, you were often prohibited from doing so. Citizens were instructed to shelter in place—usually confined to their homes—lest they spread the virus, even in the open air.

With time and evidence, it became clear that many of these policies were misguided. Transmission was far more likely in poorly ventilated indoor settings than outdoors in sunlight and fresh air. Yet the dominant approach insisted that we were all equal in circumstance and therefore must all comply in exactly the same way. The aim was not equality of opportunity, but equity of outcome.

That distinction matters.

Equality recognizes that individuals are different yet possess the same rights and freedoms. Equity, as implemented during the pandemic, often meant forcing uniform outcomes regardless of individual context. In practice, this meant diminished personal autonomy in the name of collective safety.

One cannot help but notice parallels with collectivist systems, where the individual is subordinate to the group and personal liberty is secondary to centralized control. During the Cold War, many in the West strongly opposed the rigid structures of the Soviet Union and its satellite states. Yet during COVID-19, large segments of democratic societies accepted sweeping restrictions on movement, employment, and bodily autonomy for the “common good.”

Consider the empty supermarket shelves during the pandemic. For many in the West, this was a novel and unsettling experience. Yet citizens who lived under Nicolae Ceaușescu in communist Romania recount similar shortages as a routine feature of life under centralized control.

The founding ideal of the United States—“life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” enshrined in the United States Declaration of Independence—reflects a broader principle shared by democratic nations: governments exist to protect inherent rights, not suspend them indefinitely. During the pandemic, however, mandates and restrictions temporarily curtailed liberties in ways few had imagined possible.

This tension between freedom and control is not unique to public health policy. It echoes in other historical struggles—such as the battle for professional autonomy in chiropractic.

For decades, chiropractors fought for the right to practice without interference and for patients to choose their preferred form of care. The profession faced sustained opposition from elements within the medical establishment. Yet through persistence, legal advocacy, and public support, chiropractic secured increasing legitimacy and freedom. Today, in most regions, a graduate of a chiropractic college can open a practice, serve a community, and rise according to his or her ability. That freedom was neither automatic nor guaranteed—it was earned.

Chiropractic philosophy emphasizes life, self-healing, and the body’s innate capacity for health. Health, surveys consistently show, is foundational to happiness. Being healthy does not guarantee happiness, but it provides the opportunity to pursue it. Similarly, governments cannot deliver happiness—only the freedom to seek it.

There is another contemporary example of the struggle between imposed equity and individual liberty. In Iran, citizens have protested against a theocratic regime that mandates strict conformity under religious law. The protests that intensified after the death of Mahsa Amini highlighted widespread frustration with compulsory dress codes and limited freedoms for women. Many protesters risked imprisonment—or worse—to assert a basic claim: the right to personal autonomy.

History suggests that people will tolerate restrictions for a time, especially during crisis. But prolonged suppression of individual freedom in pursuit of enforced sameness breeds unrest. Human beings naturally desire agency, dignity, and the right to chart their own course.

COVID-19 revealed how quickly liberty can yield to fear—and how easily the language of equity can justify sweeping control. It also reminded us that freedom, once surrendered, is rarely restored without vigilance.

Equality of rights preserves dignity. Enforced equity of outcome, when imposed, risks undermining it.

The lesson is not that society should ignore collective responsibility. Rather, it is that protecting public welfare must be balanced carefully against protecting individual liberty. A free society depends on that balance—and on citizens who remember why it matters.