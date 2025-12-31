007—James Bond was the British agent tasked with saving humanity in many of the films. The “007” designation signified that he had a license to kill the bad guys. In the film Goldfinger, Sean Connery—the original Bond—confronts the arch-villain Auric Goldfinger, who plots to steal the gold reserves held at Fort Knox.

In the film, Goldfinger’s cohorts—three beautiful women—fly planes carrying canisters supposedly filled with nerve gas. Their mission is to spray the surrounding population, incapacitating them and thereby facilitating the theft of the gold.

As the planes pass overhead, people collapse to the ground. However, a twist is revealed: the canisters contain an inert substance, and the victims are merely pretending to be affected by nerve gas.

Now imagine a real-world scenario in which we had a Bond to save us from what was, in fact, a mass intoxication of the public resulting in widespread injury and death. The COVID shots can reasonably be viewed as a mass-casualty event. Yet instead of someone with a license to “kill” the perpetrators, pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer, Moderna, and their allies were permitted to unleash a dangerous product on the global population. It might have been quicker had they simply sprayed people en masse rather than carrying out the laborious task of vaccinating millions at centres around the world.

Ironically, mass spraying would likely have been less effective. An aerosolised agent would be subject to the mucosal immune system, whereas injection directly into muscle and the vascular system bypasses the body’s natural first line of defence.

When you think about it, Pfizer et al. were effectively given a license to kill: mandated use of a dangerous product, exemption from product liability, and full government sponsorship and promotion of the toxic agent. What could possibly go wrong?

What further emboldens companies like Pfizer is the reality that questioning official policy can result in serious consequences. In the Netherlands, Dutch lawyer Arno van Kessel was arrested in June, shortly before a civil lawsuit he was involved in—targeting Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and other Dutch figures—was due to be heard in July. What a coincidence.

Van Kessel was taken from his bed, arrested, and imprisoned in a penitentiary for alleged “crimes” related to being an anti-vaxxer, with vague claims of criminal activity. The actions of the Dutch authorities resemble something more typical of China than a free democratic country where one is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

When it comes to COVID, no action appears too extreme. In the West, we pride ourselves on enlightenment, liberalism, free speech, and the rule of law grounded in democratic principles. Yet COVID provided the justification for pursuing totalitarian-style policies, with ever-increasing intrusion into personal autonomy.

Once governments experience the power to control individuals—revoking autonomy whenever someone challenges the prevailing dogma—there are no longer any limits. It does not help that, through a strange and arguably suicidal policy, we allow despotic regimes such as Qatar to exert influence in the West, disrupting long-standing values and injecting radical ideas into our institutions.

Consider the latest intrusion into personal life. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, through the Department of Homeland Security, is proposing to require tourists to submit a five-year history of their social-media activity in order to enter the country. This proposal has appeared in the Federal Register. What comes next—DNA swabs? Facial biometrics, eye scans, and fingerprinting are already routine.

Officials will also have the power to seize tourists’ mobile phones and demand access to email addresses, family contact details, and other personal information—penalising those who fail to comply. Did we ever imagine we would arrive at a China-style imposition of restrictions on personal autonomy?

That autonomy was already forfeited during COVID, when the Nuremberg Code was effectively defiled. Whether implicitly or explicitly, it appears that those in power now operate with a license to kill—and if you are caught in the crosshairs, so be it. Orwell’s 1984 no longer feels like fiction; it increasingly resembles reality.