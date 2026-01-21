Conspiracy theories have always existed, but since the COVID-19 pandemic they have multiplied and intensified at an unprecedented rate. The crisis created fear, uncertainty, and mistrust—fertile ground for both legitimate criticism and unfounded speculation. During the pandemic, people who questioned COVID-19 vaccines were often accused of spreading misinformation or engaging in conspiracy thinking, particularly when they suggested the vaccines were unsafe or caused harm.

Traditionally, conspiracy theories involve allegations that powerful groups are secretly engaged in coordinated wrongdoing that cannot easily be proven. During COVID-19, authorities and institutions frequently asserted that there was “no evidence” the vaccines were unsafe and treated dissenting voices as threats rather than critics. The response was often punitive: reputations were damaged, professionals were silenced, and debate was curtailed. These tactics, in hindsight, contributed to public distrust rather than confidence.

As more data emerged, it became clear that the repeated slogan “safe and effective” was, at best, an oversimplification. Pharmaceutical companies, governments, and health agencies minimized or denied certain adverse effects that are now acknowledged in the scientific literature. They actually engaged in a conspiracy because the same lie was promoted in almost every country. We know the tactics that were used to vilify those who asked questions.

One adverse effect that is now well documented is myocarditis, particularly among younger males, following COVID-19 vaccinations. Serious neurological complications have also been reported and increasingly recognized. A review paper titled COVID-19 Vaccination and Neurological Manifestations surveyed the literature and identified a range of reported post-vaccination neurological conditions, including:

Undefined or novel neurological syndromes

Cognitive impairment

Cortical vein thrombosis

Central nervous system demyelinating disorders

Encephalitis

Seizures

Stroke

Guillain–Barré syndrome

Bell’s palsy

Movement disorders

Neuromuscular syndromes

Headache, fatigue, and malaise

Intracranial aneurysm rupture

Tinnitus

Acknowledging these harms is not “anti-science”; it is how science is supposed to work. The failure to openly discuss risks created a vacuum that allowed genuine concerns to be lumped together with extreme and irrational conspiracies.

There have been many online who have spawned conspiracies including the likes of Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens. Some of their statements are irrational with no veracity.

They covertly or overtly claim that Jews are behind every ill in the world. You can’t take these people seriously when they have ignorant historical revisionists on their program or when they claim––as Carlson did––that he was mauled by a demon.

Unfortunately, when conspiracy thinking becomes normalized, it can give license to claim that everything—even well-established historical events or complex social phenomena—is the result of some hidden, malevolent force. This trend has been amplified by media figures and social-media personalities who thrive on outrage and suspicion. Some have flirted with or openly promoted antisemitic narratives, implying—directly or indirectly—that Jews are responsible for global suffering.

Such claims are neither new nor original. They are recycled prejudices dressed up for the digital age. Antisemitic conspiracy theories collapse under even minimal scrutiny. Jews constitute roughly 15 million people in a world of more than 8 billion. If they “ran the world,” it would be difficult to explain centuries of persecution, pogroms, the Holocaust, and ongoing attacks by extremist groups. These narratives persist not because they are rational, but because they provide a convenient scapegoat.

History shows that conspiracy theories flourish during periods of social stress. People who feel powerless or resentful often seek simple explanations for complex problems. Blaming a hidden enemy offers emotional relief and absolves individuals and societies from confronting their own failures.

The internet has dramatically accelerated this process. Long-standing conspiracies—such as the claim that the Apollo moon landings were faked—continue to circulate despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Believing such theories requires assuming that 400,000 scientists, engineers, astronauts, and administrators maintained a flawless deception for decades. As the saying goes, for those determined not to believe, no amount of evidence is ever sufficient.

The real danger of conspiracy theories lies not merely in their falsehood, but in their consequences. When influential figures promote reckless accusations, unstable individuals may act on them. History offers numerous examples of violence motivated by imagined plots and demonized groups. Words have consequences, especially when amplified to millions. The assassination of Charlie Kirk is one such example when deranged minds believe what they see or hear on the internet.

Promoting conspiratorial thinking—particularly on social media—fuels polarization, corrodes trust, and, for some, becomes a profitable business model built on clicks and outrage. But the societal cost is high. When people can no longer distinguish skepticism from paranoia, or criticism from delusion, reasoned debate collapses.

These are dangerous times. A healthy society depends on open inquiry, honest acknowledgment of mistakes, and resistance to scapegoating. Without those safeguards, conspiracy theories cease to be harmless speculation and become catalysts for fear, hatred, and violence.