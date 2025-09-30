Childhood Vaccines Are Safe?

If you conducted a random survey about childhood vaccinations, probably 80–90% of respondents would say they believe the vaccines are safe. After all, that’s what we’re repeatedly told. Some might add that although COVID-19 vaccines were experimental, childhood vaccines are different.

But is that really the case?

As it turns out, none of the vaccines on the childhood immunization schedule have been tested against a true placebo control group—meaning no inert substance was used for comparison in many of the clinical trials. In some cases, the control group received another vaccine, which itself is not an inert substance and was already presumed safe.

Furthermore, most of these vaccines were only monitored for adverse effects for a very short period. In most cases, just five days post-injection—while the polio vaccine currently in use was monitored for only three days.

So how can we confidently claim these vaccines are “safe” without long-term, placebo-controlled trials?

Source: Aaron Siri, Deposition of Dr. Stanley Plotkin, leading vaccinologist

Conspiracy Theory: Mossad Killed Charlie Kirk

This is one of those preposterous conspiracy theories being floated by fringe commentators. Some individuals have irresponsibly blamed foreign intelligence agencies, invoking classic antisemitic tropes. Disturbingly, even ancient myths like the blood libel have been referenced in connection to Charlie Kirk’s death—some going so far as to mention it at his memorial.

What’s happening here is that extremism on the far right is beginning to resemble extremism on the far left. Where they meet, their rhetoric is often indistinguishable. This convergence fosters political violence and mass shootings—not just in the U.S., but globally.

I’ve also heard the claim that Tucker Carlson was behind Kirk’s death. Could jealousy have been a motive? That’s the kind of baseless speculation floating around. But the truth is, you can’t disprove a conspiracy theory any more than you can prove one—whether it’s about Carlson, “the Jews,” or anyone else. All of it is irrational and unfounded given the available evidence.

Have Childhood Vaccines Made Us Healthier?

Contrary to popular belief, there is no clear evidence showing that childhood vaccines have led to healthier populations. In fact, the data suggests the opposite.

A 1986 survey—the same year the U.S. government passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, shielding pharmaceutical companies from liability—found that just 3.8% of children under 17 had a chronic condition that limited activity. At that time, children received only three vaccinations during their first year, for those who opted in.

By 2011, however, the number had risen sharply. According to a major survey, 43% of children had at least one chronic health condition—and when including obesity and developmental delays, the number climbed to 54%. Today, the vaccine schedule recommends around 25 injections in the first year alone. By age 18, a child may receive up to 72 doses, with new vaccines continually added to the schedule.

In countries where vaccine compliance is high, like the U.S. and other Western nations, children are arguably not healthier than in previous generations. For many, this raises serious questions about the long-term impact of the current immunization schedule.

Is Violence Equal on the Right and the Left?

Mainstream media outlets have increasingly pushed the narrative that political violence is equally distributed between the far right and far left. But is that accurate?

Recent data in the past year suggests otherwise. According to a 2025 report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), left-wing extremist attacks outnumbered right-wing attacks by a ratio of 5 to 1. The study categorized incidents by political motivation—including left-wing, right-wing, jihadist, ethnonationalist and other minor groups.

While extremism can occur across the spectrum, the numbers indicate that left-wing violence is currently more prevalent. Pretending both sides are equally responsible may serve a political agenda, but it doesn’t reflect the reality on the ground.

Is CO₂ Devastating the World?

We’ve been told for decades that carbon dioxide (CO₂) is a dangerous pollutant. But CO₂ is a natural component of our atmosphere—and a critical one at that for life. Plants need it to survive. According to scientists like Dr. William Happer and Dr. Mark Schildknecht, CO₂’s effect on global temperature plateaus after about 300 parts per million (ppm), meaning that increases beyond that point have diminishing impact on warming.

In fact, doubling CO₂ levels is estimated to result in just a 1% increase in global temperature—a far cry from the apocalyptic claims often made.

Meanwhile, countries like Australia are pursuing “net zero” carbon policies without seriously considering alternatives like clean nuclear energy. The result? Future power outages and higher energy costs. Despite ambitious goals, emissions are simply being outsourced to high-pollution countries like China and India. This is the virtue-signaling about “saving the planet,”

Even planting trees to offset emissions—often touted as a solution—is not practical at all. For Australia to meet its net zero targets via reforestation, it would need to plant trees over an area half the size of the state of Victoria along with twice the size of Tasmania. That’s unlikely.

The fear campaign is uncalled for based on the current track of declining population in the second half of this century.

(See the lecture below by Dr. William Happer for more.)