It’s time to clear the air about chiropractic care.

Chiropractic care has long been misunderstood—and at times, unfairly dismissed, particularly by some in the medical field. Thankfully, perceptions are beginning to shift. Still, it’s not uncommon to hear someone say, “My neck hurts—can you crack it for me?” Casual comments like these reflect a narrow view of what chiropractic is truly about.

For many, the idea of “cracking” the spine sounds alarming—and that fear alone has kept some from ever visiting a chiropractor. Unfortunately, avoiding chiropractic care has sometimes led to years of unnecessary suffering, which was only resolved once people finally sought help.

Like any profession, chiropractic has seen both excellent practitioners and a few outliers who haven’t helped the public image.

Ask the average person on the street, and you’ll hear a range of opinions: some think it’s “quackery,” others assume it’s painful or unregulated. Yet countless people have experienced real benefits—often finding relief when conventional approaches fell short.

So let’s cut through the confusion and address the real questions people have about chiropractic care: what it is, what it isn’t, and whether it might help you.