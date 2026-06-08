It’s important to understand the characteristics of anxiety disorders. Some people are more susceptible than others. Anxiety is typically associated with excessive levels of fear, nervousness, or worry. It can also produce physiological symptoms such as a rapid heartbeat, tremors, shortness of breath, and digestive upset.

In many cases, anxiety is linked to imbalances in the nervous system—particularly overactivity of the sympathetic nervous system, which triggers the release of stress hormones.

While anxiety is often described as a mental health issue, it cannot be separated from the physical or even the spiritual aspects of a person. We are, in essence, BODY – MIND – SPIRIT. These elements are interconnected, yet conventional medical approaches often focus on treating one area without fully addressing the others. This is where more holistic practitioners take a broader perspective.

Anxiety is far from a fringe issue. For example, in the United States, it affects approximately 20% of the population at any given time—around 70 million people. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the impact is both widespread and significant.

Chiropractic care has a potential role in assisting individuals with anxiety disorders.

Consider the following cases: