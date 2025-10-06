This past September 18th marked 130 years since the founding of chiropractic. The important question to ask is: Where has the profession come from, and where is it heading? Like many disciplines, chiropractic has evolved significantly—its journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

Chiropractic began with one man—D.D. Palmer—applying a manual thrust to the spine of another man, Harvey Lillard. Palmer believed that a bump he felt on Lillard’s neck—a vertebral subluxation—was related to Lillard’s 17-year history of deafness. In this case, Palmer was right, and chiropractic was born.

Over time, the event sparked years of research and refinement. The art, science, and philosophy of chiropractic began to develop—and it has grown tremendously. Today, chiropractic is one of the largest healing professions in the Western world.

Chiropractors now practice on every continent, with over 100,000 registered practitioners worldwide. In the United States alone, there are more than 70,000 chiropractors, and Australia has over 6,800. More than 35 million Americans visit a chiropractor annually, and over one million adjustments are performed every day in the U.S.