When most people think of chiropractic, they think of back pain, neck pain, or headaches. That’s often why people first visit a chiropractor. But in reality, chiropractic is not about treating those conditions in the same way medicine uses drugs or surgery. Chiropractic goes much deeper — it’s a philosophy, a science, and an art.

The Philosophy

Chiropractic begins with a Major Premise:

“There is a Universal Intelligence in all matter, continuously giving it properties and actions, thus maintaining its existence.”

People sometimes ask if we’re talking about God. Some who are religious interpret Universal Intelligence as God, but in chiropractic, the term simply recognizes that there is an organizing intelligence at work in the universe — not necessarily a being, but a principle or force that has established the natural laws governing everything. You could think of it as G.O.D. — Grand Organized Design.

From galaxies held together by gravity to subatomic particles interacting with perfect precision, everything in existence displays a remarkable order. We may not know what this Universal Intelligence is, where it came from, or whether it has intent — but its presence is undeniable. Without it, nothing could exist.

This organizing intelligence is present in both living and non-living things — from rocks to human beings. In living organisms, chiropractors call it Innate Intelligence. It’s the vital force that animates life — present when you’re alive and absent when you’re deceased.

Innate Intelligence coordinates and heals the body within the limits of its physical structure. It is always 100%, even though the body and brain — the physical matter through which it operates — may not be. Some may describe this as the “God within.”

This concept is metaphysical. You can’t see or measure Innate Intelligence, yet it’s reasonable to accept its existence based on logic and observation. The human body’s intricate organization — from conception through life — is no accident. The educated brain itself is an expression of Innate Intelligence at work.

While the body and brain can break down, Innate Intelligence is all or none — it’s either present or it isn’t. When life ceases, Innate Intelligence departs, though Universal Intelligence still exists within the matter of the body.

So, what does all this have to do with stiff necks and sore backs?