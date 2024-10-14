“Get the Big Idea, All Else Follows.” - B.J. Palmer

BJ Palmer, the developer of chiropractic, introduced some unique philosophical concepts that became the foundation for chiropractic care.

His other famous quote, “The power that made the body heals the body.” recognizes the body’s inherent intelligence and its capacity for self-healing. According to this concept, the body is a self-regulating and self-healing organism, with the nervous system at its core, providing a natural and reliable healing process.

Palmer believed that misalignments in the spine, known as Vertebral Subluxations, could interfere with the nervous system’s function and lead to various ill health. The Big Idea suggests that the body’s internal healing processes can restore and promote overall health and well-being by correcting these subluxations through chiropractic adjustments.

So, while chiropractic does not heal, it does do one important thing. “Nature needs no help, just no interference” is another famous quote from B.J. Palmer. This is the essence of what chiropractic does. It is a methodology to remove interference, offering relief and hope for your health concerns.

Now, what does that have to do with my back pain, headaches, or digestive upset? The anatomy of the spine gives us an indication of how the body can heal itself of virtually anything when the internal healing power is unleashed.