Chiropractic and the space age seem like strange bedfellows. After all, the word chiropractic came from the two root Greek words; chiro and practiko. Chiro means hand and practiko means to practice or to do. So the basic meaning of the word chiropractic is “done by hand”. That hardly seems like it has any relationship to the space age.

Chiropractic, as a professional description is the practice of the analysis and correction of vertebral subluxations which are disrelationships between the spinal vertebrae causing nerve interference.

As some of you know, chiropractors use some technological aids in the analysis and correction of vertebral subluxations such as the Pulstar instrument and the Tytron.

So it turns out that the European Space Agency has been doing some research with the Pulstar instrument in order to determine why astronauts have been developing spinal stiffness after being in space. You would think it would be the opposite since the absence of gravity makes the body weightless.

Here is what they found: