One of the frustrating things about being a chiropractor—or a chiropractic patient—is seeing people who could be helped by chiropractic care but refuse to pursue it. Sometimes it takes years of encouragement from a family member or friend before someone finally decides to try it, often only after everything else has failed. And more often than not, they later lament that they didn’t seek care years earlier.

I’ve had patients literally drag friends or family members into my office to speak with me and learn what the chiropractic approach truly involves. The result is often gratitude and appreciation. A number of patients have even written unsolicited letters expressing their thanks. I’m including a couple that are especially telling. The first is quite creative—the patient wrote a poem.

MEETING THE 'CRUNCH' HEAD ON





Go to the chiropractor?... ME? ... NO WAY !

a friend of mine once heard me say

'Conventional Medicine' is the thing

no back of mine is going to 'Ping" (or crack or crunch)

"Just come along ... you soon will see

there's lots more to it ... believe you me".

To keep the peace was my intent

under sufferance - along I went

to hear what Ely had to say

about the 'Chiropractic' Way.



To cut a longish story short

I was surprised (why ever not).

It was so sensible you see,

his gentle ways got through to me.

Respect for life I saw in him (Ely)

...made an appointment- not so grim

until I saw the X-ray check

a great big mess - that was my neck !

My back and hips, they were no better

.. that is the reason for this letter.



Adjustments to my spine and neck

a lot of visits - oh what the heck !

It's given me relief from pain

and I come back, and back again.

On monthly maintenance, that's the plan

to keep me going - on and on

to maybe live a longer time.

Walking tall in neck and spine.



Thank you Ely

Written by: D. McMillan

There’s a few things that emerge from this poem.