Chiropractic Changes Lives: If Only More Knew About It
One of the frustrating things about being a chiropractor—or a chiropractic patient—is seeing people who could be helped by chiropractic care but refuse to pursue it. Sometimes it takes years of encouragement from a family member or friend before someone finally decides to try it, often only after everything else has failed. And more often than not, they later lament that they didn’t seek care years earlier.
I’ve had patients literally drag friends or family members into my office to speak with me and learn what the chiropractic approach truly involves. The result is often gratitude and appreciation. A number of patients have even written unsolicited letters expressing their thanks. I’m including a couple that are especially telling. The first is quite creative—the patient wrote a poem.
MEETING THE 'CRUNCH' HEAD ON
Go to the chiropractor?... ME? ... NO WAY !
a friend of mine once heard me say
'Conventional Medicine' is the thing
no back of mine is going to 'Ping" (or crack or crunch)
"Just come along ... you soon will see
there's lots more to it ... believe you me".
To keep the peace was my intent
under sufferance - along I went
to hear what Ely had to say
about the 'Chiropractic' Way.
To cut a longish story short
I was surprised (why ever not).
It was so sensible you see,
his gentle ways got through to me.
Respect for life I saw in him (Ely)
...made an appointment- not so grim
until I saw the X-ray check
a great big mess - that was my neck !
My back and hips, they were no better
.. that is the reason for this letter.
Adjustments to my spine and neck
a lot of visits - oh what the heck !
It's given me relief from pain
and I come back, and back again.
On monthly maintenance, that's the plan
to keep me going - on and on
to maybe live a longer time.
Walking tall in neck and spine.
Thank you Ely
Written by: D. McMillan
There’s a few things that emerge from this poem.