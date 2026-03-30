When I mention that I once had a significant chiropractic dog practice, people often chuckle. The usual response is, “Dogs?”

Yes—dogs.

In fact, over the years I also checked and adjusted cats, rabbits, birds, and even a ferret. Animals respond remarkably well to chiropractic care.

Unlike humans, animals don’t overthink what’s happening. They don’t analyze, question, or anticipate. They simply sense intention. If they feel you are there to help—and especially if the adjustment is gentle and not painful—they relax. Occasionally an animal may resist at first, but once they experience a careful adjustment, they typically settle right down.

One little dog I see from time to time still makes me smile. His owner lives several hours away, yet whenever they visit, this small fellow can hardly wait. He eagerly jumps onto the adjusting table ahead of his owner, ready to be checked. No hesitation. No skepticism. Just trust.

Interestingly, my animal practice began quite by accident. It was never part of my original plan.

A patient of mine was struggling with her beloved Rhodesian Ridgeback, Baneka, who was experiencing seizures that veterinary care had been unable to resolve. She asked if I would be willing to examine Baneka.

Here is a letter she wrote after Baneka’s passing at age 11 when she had moved away from Perth.