When you go to a doctor, the first step is a consultation, during which the doctor asks about your presenting complaints and poses questions to determine where the problem may lie. Following this, a physical examination is performed, and the doctor may order tests such as a urinalysis, blood work, or imaging studies—including X-rays, CT scans, ultrasounds, or MRIs. In this sense, the initial visit is largely subjective. The physician relies on the patient’s description of their problem, and from a liability standpoint, failure to gather adequate information can lead to malpractice claims.

To summarize, the practice of medicine can be described as the “diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases or injuries in patients, primarily through the use of drugs and surgery.” However, medicine can take different forms. A doctor may diagnose and treat a condition without using drugs or surgery, instead utilizing approaches such as nutritional therapy or even spinal manipulation.

Chiropractic, however, is described differently and requires its own definition. First, it is important to clarify what chiropractic is not. It is not the treatment of symptoms, nor is it the treatment of disease, and it is not focused on diagnosis in the traditional medical sense. So, what is the purpose of seeing a chiropractor?