When you think of sport and performance, several factors need to be considered. An athlete's diet or the amount of sleep the night before can affect how the athlete will be on the day. There are also psychological factors at play. For instance, if an athlete's wife tells him she's going off with another man the night before an important game, that could be devastating to a performance.

Over the years, chiropractors have seen many athletes in all sports benefit from spinal care. For instance, Tiger Woods has been seeing chiropractors for most of his life and attributes part of his success in golf to chiropractic care. American football player Tom Brady has similarly used chiropractic care throughout his professional career.

Chiropractic care is geared toward the biomechanical structural aspect of the spine and the removal of spinal nerve interference. In the case of Tiger Woods, even regular chiropractic care was not able to prevent the damage that his spine sustained. Looking at the Woods' swing, you can see that it might be termed violent; he pushed the limits.

Tiger's swing undoubtedly led to herniated discs in his lower spine and ensuing surgeries. Tiger Woods, in his prime, exemplified the three factors that made him one of the top golfers of all time. Virtually every athlete in any sport has to have a combination of the three factors to do well.