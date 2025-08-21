Recently, it made headlines in Australia that one in six six-year-olds are now on the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) — a government-funded program (using taxpayer money) intended to support people with disabilities, including children.

At the same time, the cost of childhood vaccination programs is staggering. In 2021–22, the Australian childhood vaccination program cost $488 million. Given inflation and expanded rollouts, it's safe to assume that figure now exceeds half a billion dollars annually. That figure doesn’t include the COVID-19 vaccine rollout which cost Australian taxpayers $18 billion.

So, what are we getting for all this investment?

Here’s the Australian childhood vaccination schedule:

Birth

Hepatitis B

2 Months (from 6 weeks)

Diphtheria, Tetanus, Whooping Cough (DTaP)

Polio

Hepatitis B

Hib (Haemophilus influenzae type b)

Pneumococcal

Rotavirus

Meningococcal B

4 Months

Same as 2 months

6 Months

Same again

12 Months

Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR)

Pneumococcal

Meningococcal B

Meningococcal A, C, W, Y

18 Months

MMR (booster)

Chickenpox

DTaP

Hib

Hepatitis A

4 Years

DTaP

Polio

Pneumococcal

Hepatitis A

5 Years

COVID-19

Influenza

12–13 Years (School Program)

DTaP

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

14–16 Years (School Program)

Meningococcal A, C, W, Y

Meningococcal B

That’s a significant number of vaccines, many given in rapid succession in the first few years of life. Yet, the reported rise in neurodevelopmental disorders, especially autism, raises serious questions about whether this approach is working as intended.

The Missing Cost: Adverse Effects

What is not included in the vaccine budget is the cost of managing potential adverse effects — effects that taxpayers are also covering through the NDIS. A large proportion of children on the scheme reportedly suffer from neurodevelopmental issues, including autism, which has reached epidemic proportions.

This trend began well before the COVID-19 vaccines, and many practitioners and parents have observed concerning changes in children's behavior following certain vaccinations — particularly the MMR vaccine. From my own professional experience, I’ve spoken with many parents who witnessed dramatic behavioral shifts in their children post-vaccination.

Yet, few in the medical establishment seem willing to ask the obvious question: why?

Autism in Australia

As of 2024, Australia’s population was approximately 26.7 million. Here’s a breakdown of children aged 0–14:

0–4 years : 1,521,900

5–9 years : 1,602,000

10–14 years : 1,655,400

Total: 4,680,000 children

According to the ABS, the percentage of children diagnosed with autism by age group is:

0–4 : 0.9% = 13,697 children

5–9 : 3.7% = 59,274

10–14 : 4.4% = 72,837

Total: 145,808 diagnosed children

However, some estimates suggest up to 9% of children aged 0–14 may meet the diagnostic criteria — that’s potentially 421,000 children.

The Financial Burden

Based on conservative estimates of NDIS data:

Average annual cost for children under 7: $16,700

Average for children over 7: $32,800

Estimated average: $24,750 per child

If we apply that figure to the estimated 421,000 autistic children, the annual cost to taxpayers could exceed $3.6 billion— and that doesn’t even include older teens and adults.

So we’re spending half a billion dollars a year on childhood vaccinations, supposedly to improve children’s health, while simultaneously spending billions more treating developmental disorders that are increasing — with no end in sight. This chart says it all.

Despite growing concerns, the official response continues to deny any connection between vaccination and neurodevelopmental disorders. In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics is now doubling down on COVID-19 vaccines for children, recommending:

“COVID-19 vaccine for all children ages 6 through 23 months to help protect against serious illness.”

They assert that children under 2 are especially vulnerable and should be prioritized — unless they have a known allergy to the vaccine.

This kind of thinking, seems detached from the reality to what is happening all around us. While pediatricians insist vaccines are the path to health, we are witnessing more children suffer from autism, autoimmune disorders, and other chronic conditions than ever before.

I recall a pediatrician my wife knew whose infant had severe colic. When she gently suggested trying chiropractic care, the pediatrician refused to consider it — opting instead to medicate the baby, despite my wife assuring her it was safe and worked in many cases. This kind of close-mindedness is not uncommon in the medical system, even today.

Unless there is a monumental shift in how we approach children’s health — a health revolution of sorts — we will continue down a path where more children suffer, more families struggle, and more taxpayer money is spent on the consequences of avoidable harm.

It’s time we start asking hard questions and stop assuming that more medical intervention automatically equals better health outcomes.