The old adage, “sex sells,” is obvious in advertising. Companies know that linking a scantily clad woman or man to their product makes them more likely to get sales. Sometimes, the person in the ad bears no resemblance to the product being advertised. We see car or insurance ads with either sex exuding sensuality and sexuality. It’s a shallow way of enticing people to a particular service or product, but advertisers know it works.

In Western society, chemistry is often what attracts us to a partner, and that is how relationships develop initially. This is different from some other cultures, where marriages are arranged and chemistry is a second or third consideration.

The initial intensity and power of chemistry can last three to nine months before one or both partners want a bit of personal space. They will then start to look at other aspects of the relationship and decide whether it is going to last for the long haul or is just a short-term infatuation. If communication, respect, trust, and commitment are not building, then the relationship will usually fizzle at this point.

The chemistry between two people may be like the mortar that holds things together. However, other aspects of a relationship may cause the mortar to crumble. So, how do we keep the mortar from crumbling?