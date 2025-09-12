I have a few friends here in Australia who have never been to the United States. Some of them find it odd that I travel there almost every year. The reason they often cite is that "Americans love their guns" and they believe it's not a safe place to visit. I've stopped trying to convince them of the many positive aspects of the U.S.

Then this morning, I woke up to shocking news: Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was gunned down—assassinated—while on stage at Utah Valley University. I was stunned.

I remember the first time I saw Charlie Kirk nearly a decade ago when he was just 21. He appeared on Fox News—articulate, intelligent, and committed to civil debate. I turned to my wife and said, “This man will be a rising star in the conservative movement.” He was not some right-wing radical. But today, if you believe in family, in biological sex, and you happen to be white and Christian, left-wing extremists will try to defame and silence you at every turn. This isn’t just an American problem—it’s becoming global.

What I believe the radical left truly hated about Kirk was his success. He built a powerful organization that has influenced hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of young people. The far-left abhors that kind of success, especially when it contradicts their ideological narrative—and this hatred has deeply infiltrated academia.

These are the same people who openly support Hamas, despite its documented atrocities, including rape and murder. Now, many of them are openly celebrating Kirk’s death. It's sickening. And this sickness isn’t limited to America—there are countless young minds here in Australia who are similarly poisoned.

What Kirk accomplished over the past decade was nothing short of remarkable. He brought conservative values to college campuses, helping shape a generation of young thinkers and energizing political movements. His influence undoubtedly played a role in Trump’s 2024 victory. While he may not have been widely known in Australia, he certainly is now. His assassination has made international headlines.

Tragically, his young wife and children—just one and three years old—now face life without their husband and father. They’ll need ongoing support for a long time. My hope is that the perpetrator of this horrific act is brought to justice and punished to the fullest extent of the law. On this, I share President Trump’s sentiments.

As has become all too common, far-left commentators are already attempting to rationalize the murder, claiming Kirk "brought it on himself." This is how far we've fallen—normalizing the abnormal when it comes to biology, family, and even basic morality. There's a deep societal sickness afoot.

Back in January 2024, I wrote about the dangerous belief that “the end justifies the means.” That’s where we are now: some on the far-left now believe that it's acceptable to eliminate anyone they disagree with. This mindset is reinforced by certain politicians, media personalities, and online communities. If your ideas contradict theirs, you are considered an enemy to be silenced—permanently.

Kirk’s assassination wasn’t an isolated incident. Just days earlier, Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was murdered on a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina. She fled war for safety and freedom—only to be stabbed repeatedly in the neck by a stranger in an unprovoked attack.

The attacker was Black. The other passengers on the train—also Black—did nothing to intervene, according to video footage. If the races had been reversed, the story would have been front-page news. But this was a Black-on-white crime, and so it’s been quietly swept aside. Compare that to the George Floyd case, which sparked global outrage and riots. Where are the marches for Iryna? Where are the calls of “White Lives Matter”? Why isn’t Amazon showcasing her face on its homepage? The answer: there’s no political capital to gain.

I can almost guarantee that if you walk through a major American city wearing a “Black Lives Matter” shirt, you’ll be left alone. But if your shirt says “White Lives Matter,” you’ll likely be harassed—or worse. That’s the double standard.

On August 27, a church shooting in Minneapolis claimed the lives of two children and injured several others. It happened at a Catholic church. Today, even religious institutions—Christian churches, Jewish synagogues—are no longer safe. And this is exactly what extremists want: to dismantle the First Amendment and the freedoms that underpin Western democracy.

Not long before that, Brian Robert Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan. Some claimed he “abused his power” as a corporate executive—but since when did that justify murder? In today’s climate, it seems everything is justifiable if it fits a narrative.

America prides itself on freedom of thought and expression, as enshrined in the First Amendment. But in practice, these rights are increasingly reserved for a select few. If you're white, Christian or Jewish, wealthy, and believe in objective truth—you’re a target. The radical left has built a vast infrastructure of abuse, particularly online.

So where do we go from here? There are only two real paths forward: either we reform how the First and Second Amendments are applied, or we continue repeating this destructive cycle.

The First Amendment shouldn't be a license for hate speech and online radicalization. Charlie Kirk’s killer reportedly used a rifle engraved with trans and Antifa slogans—a clear sign of ideological indoctrination. That kind of extremism doesn't emerge in a vacuum.

We have to stop normalizing lies—lies about gender, violence in the name of justice, and the rejection of biological and moral truths. Without a foundation in objective truth, we are raising a generation of radicals, illiterate in reason and incapable of moral discernment.

Big Tech must also bear responsibility. Elon Musk was praised for transforming X into a free speech haven, but we are now witnessing the dark side—profanity, hate, antisemitism, and violent threats run rampant. This isn't just about X. Facebook, TikTok, Instagram—these platforms are awash in hatred, and very little is being done to stop it. Some level of moderation—yes, censorship—is essential when speech incites violence or targets individuals.

And then there’s the gun issue. Why does anyone need a high-powered rifle? Would a handgun not suffice for self-defense? The right to bear arms shouldn't mean unrestricted access to weapons designed for war. The U.S. has far more shootings than other developed nations. The answer is obvious.

You have the right to drive a car—but not a tank. You must also use that car responsibly. Likewise, access to firearms must be controlled. People scoff at countries like Australia or the UK for their strict gun laws, but the homicide rates speak for themselves. Am I less free in Australia because I don’t own a gun? I don’t think so.

To solve this crisis, we need a shift in thinking and a new approach to action. Otherwise, we’re doomed to repeat the same tragedies, accompanied only by empty condolences and tired political rhetoric. The radical left is playing for keeps. The rest of us need to wake up—and fast.