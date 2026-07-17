The other day, I was speaking with someone when the topic of COVID came up. Although he and his wife had received the COVID vaccines, they were aware of the controversy surrounding government mandates, questions that had been raised about the vaccines, and what they viewed as less-than-forthright statements by Anthony Fauci.

They also told me that their son, a doctor, had recently welcomed a newborn into the family. The subject of vaccination arose, and he asked his parents when they had last been vaccinated. Since it had been more than five years, he insisted that, as grandparents, it would be irresponsible for them not to receive the triple antigen vaccine before having contact with the baby.

As our discussion progressed, I explained that, in my own experience and that of others, we had observed differences in the health of vaccinated and unvaccinated children. I could see a flicker of curiosity in his eyes. Then I shared another piece of information about vaccines, and his jaw dropped.

I told him that childhood vaccines had never been tested against a placebo to determine their effectiveness. Because he had a scientific background, he was initially dumbfounded and perhaps thought I was making it up. I then mentioned Aaron Siri, the lawyer who deposed a leading vaccinologist, who, according to Siri, confirmed this point under oath. I also lent him Siri’s book, Vaccine Amen.

The next surprise came when I explained that, by the time a child reaches adulthood, he or she may receive more than 70 vaccine doses if following the CDC schedule and similar Australian immunization schedules. I pointed out that these vaccines are administered both individually and in combination, with multiple antigens often included in a single injection. I then asked, “Do you think this could place stress on a child’s immune system?” He replied that, logically, it could have negative effects.

To support what I was saying, I showed him a downloaded copy of the vaccination schedule from the CDC website.

Then I was asked this question. “Do you think this has something to do with why kids are so sick today?” Bingo! He got it.

With persistence and perseverance we can change the minds of those who wish to listen. What is important is to not accept without critical analysis before you place implicit trust what a government, doctor, chiropractor, dentist or anyone who deals with respect to the health of your body tells you.