It’s been said, “The eyes are the window to the soul”. We can also say the eyes are the window to the brain, as are the tongue, fingers and every nerve ending in your body. Most people think of the brain as just a mushy three-pound piece of tissue in the skull, but in fact, the brain extends through every cell of the body. This has ramifications for how we can influence the brain without touching the brain. You don’t need to do brain surgery to change the brain.

Ron Husmann was a Broadway actor and singer who developed multiple sclerosis (MS) over many years. Gradually, he lost his ability to sing or walk due to the progressive nature of his illness. But Hussman had a stroke of good fortune.

In 2009, Hussman entered a research facility at the University of Wisconsin, where they tested a device called the PONS (Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator). This electrical gem of equipment stimulates the tongue. It sends signals to the brain while the patient does some exercise, even with assistance. The changes were dramatic! Hussman could walk and sing again after two weeks of using the PONS.

Norman Doidge describes this and other stories in his book, “The Brain That Changes Itself”.

Onur Kayador was a footballer who, after cancer treatment, developed severe dryness in his mouth, constantly drinking water throughout the day. After six months of utilising a Salipen device, the dry mouth disappeared.

The SaliPen sends electrical pulses of specific patterns that stimulate the nerves associated with salivary gland secretion. The stimulated nerves excite both the salivary glands directly to secrete more natural saliva and encourage the salivation control centre of the brain to command the salivary glands to secrete more saliva.

Now, there is a device used successfully to treat tinnitus. While chiropractic care has succeeded in cases of tinnitus, some are intractable and may require a device.