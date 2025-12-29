The following is a true story as related by an old friend, Rose. Rose lived most of her adult life on Long Island, New York, and how she became involved with chiropractic is an interesting story in itself. I first met Rose in 1976.

“My son Johnny was born in 1952. At first, he seemed like a happy, healthy boy. However, as time passed, he began experiencing breathing difficulties, including wheezing. My husband and I took Johnny to the doctor, who told us, ‘Your son has asthma.’

I had never heard of asthma before. The doctor explained that my baby was experiencing constriction of his bronchial tubes. I asked what could be done. His response was, ‘We’ll put him on medication, and that should alleviate his symptoms.’

As Johnny became a toddler, his condition worsened. My husband and I took turns staying up at night, terrified that at any moment Johnny might stop breathing.

Months turned into years. Johnny, now in school, frequently missed days because of his asthma. One day, after a particularly severe episode that required rushing him to the hospital, I finally exploded: ‘Why can’t you tell me what’s causing this asthma?’ The doctors’ answers left me no wiser.

We had a neighbour whose son was enrolled in chiropractic college, and he kept urging us to take Johnny to a chiropractor. I refused. I believed that if it were a good idea, the medical doctor would have suggested it.