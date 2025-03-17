Sometimes, people hear of someone going to a chiropractor, and what was a high blood pressure problem is rectified with spinal adjustments. On its face, people often don't make the connection as to how this can be. However, if one has a bit of understanding about anatomy and physiology, it can be easily understood.

Many things can affect blood pressure: exercise, obesity, salt intake, diet, stress levels, and irritation of the nervous system. For some, chronic high or low blood pressure can be a genetically inherited trait.

The body's blood vessels receive nerve supply from both the sympathetic and parasympathetic nerves. These two sides of the autonomic nervous system regulate blood vessels. We call this vasomotor control, and it is achieved by neurotransmitters. The lining of the arteries has smooth muscle that acts to constrict or dilate the artery.

The walls of the blood vessels can build up plaques, which narrows the opening and can cause hypertension or high blood pressure. If you try to force a fluid through a narrower tube, it takes more pressure, and the tube has more resistance. Even if there is no build-up of arteriosclerotic plaques, you can get constriction of blood vessels, which is activated by the sympathetic nerves. The parasympathetic nerves, along with the relaxation of the sympathetic system, cause a decrease in constriction and lower blood pressure.

So, what does this have to do with chiropractic, and is there evidence that we can influence blood pressure? The answer is yes, and here is a study that confirms the effect of spinal adjustments on blood pressure.