Depression is a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest. Also known as major depressive disorder or clinical depression, it affects how people feel, think, and behave, and can lead to a variety of emotional and physical problems.

There may be two primary reasons why people experience clinical depression. First, there may be a physical issue, such as a painful condition or a chemical imbalance in the body. Second, there may be a psychological component, where a person’s expectations are not aligned with their reality.

Depression can be a double-edged sword. While it may originate from a physical problem, it can also contribute to additional physical issues. In Western societies, depression is highly prevalent. In the United States, approximately 18% of the population is affected by depression.

These numbers are even higher when considering those who have experienced depression at any point in their lives.

In Australia, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, approximately 2.1 million people—around 9.3% of the population—are currently living with depression, and about 14% will experience it at some stage in their lives.

Depression affects society in many ways, including increased disability costs, lost productivity, and, in severe cases, suicide. It can also impair decision-making, particularly in individuals responsible for important roles. Additionally, medications used to treat depression may have side effects that impact physical health.

This raises an important question: what about those in leadership positions, such as politicians? These individuals make decisions that affect entire populations. In the United States, with 535 members of Congress, an estimated 18% suggests that around 96 individuals may be experiencing some form of depression. In Australia, with 227 members of parliament, this could equate to approximately 20 individuals. If decision-makers are not in an optimal mental state, this may have broader societal implications.

So, is there a role for chiropractic care in this context? If chiropractic can support individuals experiencing depression, how might it help? Should it be considered as part of a broader strategy?