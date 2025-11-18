Part of winning any war is to know your enemy. Unfortunately, when it comes to Hamas, President Trump needs to learn some things The mentality of Islamic fundamentalist terror groups bears no relationship to how we in the West look at the world. In fact, the worldview of groups like Hamas is diametrically opposed to everything we stand for.

It’s not just Trump, but his envoys, Jared Kurshner and Steve Witkoff who have been taken in by Hamas.

Wasn’t there something called a Gaza ‘Peace’ Plan or more accurately a ceasefire? This was a 20 point plan devised by Trump or his advisers. Point number one was the release of ALL hostages––dead or alive––who were kidnapped by Hamas in exchange for 2,000 prisoners, many of them terrorist murderers held in Israeli jails. The stipulation was that in this phase both living and the bodies of murdered hostages would be released within 72 hours. This has not been completed after a month. There are still a few not released.

The problem is that Hamas and others, no longer believe in Trump’s threats. We’ve heard it all before. The reality is that your enemies recognize bluster when you continuosly state that you are going to do something and you don’t.

The only thing this deal has done is to restrict the Israelis because they were on the verge of eliminating Hamas and that is precisely why Hamas agreed to this deal. It’s simply a stalling tactic for it to rearm and to evoke terror among those elements in Gaza who want to challenge Hamas.

If you actually listen to what Hamas says––in Arabic––they stipulate that they never agreed to the deal as Trump believes the deal to be. Remember I wrote an article, Is Trump Doing The Playing Or Is He Being Played? If Trump stays true to form I’m afraid he’s being played.

Trump is also so sensitive to not getting Americans involved in a war, except to the extent that there is zero risk. So bombing Iran with B2 bombers was no risk, as Israel had already cleared the way for anyone to fly unimpeded over the skies of Iran. Trump is putting 200 American soldiers in Israel, supposedly to oversee the Gaza plan; I see it more as a way to restrict Israel from taking action which could put Americans at risk.

This leads me to Phase two of the deal which is the disarmament of Hamas. Again as a number of experts in Arabic have stated Hamas will not give up their arms. Why would they? They are committed to jihad and the elimination of Israel. Thinking that Gaza is going to turn into Dubai on the Mediterranean is fanciful.

One expert in the Arab street and mind is Khaled Abu Toameh, an Israeli Arab. He knows what Hamas is saying. As he states, Hamas has been saying, “We never agreed to all the points in the Trump plan.”

It’s the same Islamic principle of Takiyya. Stall, obfuscate and lie, all in the name of an evil ideology.

Another point in the plan calls for an international force—including nations such as Qatar and Turkey—to oversee Hamas’s compliance. Really? Dream on. These two countries openly support Hamas. Are we truly expected to believe that foreign soldiers will go underground into Hamas’s tunnel network, only to be killed? Again, pure fantasy.

Below you can see an interview with Khaled,

So far, Hamas 20, Trump 0.