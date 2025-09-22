“The answer to the question is implicit in the question.”

That line stayed with me as I began reading Aaron Siri’s new bestseller—a book that pulls no punches when it comes to exposing the powerful machinery of the pharmaceutical and vaccine industries. Siri, a seasoned attorney with a decade-long track record litigating vaccine injury cases, has become a leading voice in the fight for medical transparency. While his prominence rose during the COVID-19 vaccine mandate era, his work spans far beyond the last five years.

This book is a must-read for anyone seeking to understand how deeply medicine has been captured by pharmaceutical interests. Although I’ve followed vaccine concerns for decades, some of the revelations Siri shares left me speechless. Siri’s book is filled with hundreds of endnotes with online links, so it is extremely well-referenced.

If I had one small suggestion, it would be to revise the book’s subtitle to something more pointed—perhaps: “The Religious Extremism of Vaccines.” Because at its core, that’s what this book reveals: a blind faith in vaccines that has replaced science with dogma.

When “Belief” Replaces Evidence

Siri’s central argument is simple: vaccines, like any other medical product, should be held to rigorous standards of testing, safety, and accountability. Yet unlike cars, computers, or even other medications, vaccines are treated as sacred. People don’t say, “I believe in computers,” but they do say, “I believe in vaccines.” The moment you enter the realm of belief, you leave science behind.

Unfortunately, this blind faith has consequences.

One of the most compelling parts of the book centers on Siri’s 2017 deposition of Dr. Stanley Plotkin, one of the world’s most prominent vaccinologists—often referred to as the “Godfather of Vaccines.” What unfolds in that deposition is both fascinating and deeply troubling.

The Plotkin Deposition: A Glimpse Inside the Vaccine Establishment

During hours of questioning, Siri reveals that Dr. Plotkin had received millions in funding from the vaccine industry. Yet Plotkin insisted—without irony—that this did not influence his positions. Predictably, he recommended that all children receive all vaccines on the CDC schedule, echoing the same unwavering line promoted by the CDC, FDA, HHS, and many mainstream medical journals.

In one particularly damning exchange, Plotkin admits that in the case of the hepatitis vaccine given at birth, there was no control group used and adverse effects were only monitored for five days. He further conceded that autoimmune diseases could take much longer to appear—but because no long-term studies had been conducted, there was “no evidence” of such effects. This circular logic is astonishing: No studies were done, therefore no harm exists.

Plotkin’s conclusion? All newborns should still receive the vaccine. Reading this is a head-shaker. It makes the so-called guru of vaccinology come off more like a mouthpiece than a scientist.

I mentioned this to my wife, a retired medical doctor, who dryly noted that she had met plenty of doctors who weren’t “the sharpest kids on the block.” Apparently, critical thinking isn’t part of the curriculum in medical school.

Ignoring Natural Immunity, Dismissing Adverse Reactions

Early in the book, Siri addresses natural immunity—a topic vaccinologists consistently downplay. Despite overwhelming evidence that natural infection confers long-lasting protection, public health authorities continue to insist that everyone, regardless of prior exposure, should be vaccinated.

Siri tells the story of Dr. Gregory Poland, a prominent vaccine advocate who developed debilitating tinnitus after a COVID-19 shot. Still, Poland insisted that “correlation does not equal causation.” I suggest that perhaps the vaccine affected more than just Poland’s hearing—it may have dulled his reasoning.

Shockingly, Poland still recommended that his first grandchild receive the vaccine. This level of cognitive dissonance would be laughable if it weren’t so dangerous.

Autism, the IOM, and the Refusal to Study

In another striking moment, Siri questions Plotkin about the Institute of Medicine’s (IOM) failure to determine whether the DTP vaccine could cause autism. Plotkin confirmed that the IOM had not made a determination. Had any studies been done to assess the connection? No. Could studies be done? Yes. So why not wait for evidence before declaring vaccines safe?

Plotkin’s answer: “We do not wait because we have to consider the health of the child.”

Translation: Inject first, ask questions later.

This isn’t science. This is religious ideology.

A Corrupt Philosophy, Not Just a Corrupt Industry

While the financial corruption of the pharmaceutical industry is bad enough, there’s a deeper issue here—a philosophical one. Many in modern medicine operate under the belief that human biology is inherently flawed and must be constantly “improved” through artificial intervention.

But what if nature, or God—or whatever wisdom shaped the human body—actually knows what it’s doing? What if viral illnesses, bacteria, and even pathogens serve a greater purpose in developing our immune systems?

Modern medicine, with its one-size-fits-all approach, often ignores these questions. And nowhere is this more evident than in the vaccine schedule.

In 1986, infants received five vaccines in their first year of life. Today, in 2025, that number has ballooned to 32. This isn’t science. It’s religious orthodoxy. It’s a belief system that worships intervention and sees no limit to how far it should go.

Most of the medical establishment no longer believes in the inherent intelligence of the human body. Instead, they act as if salvation comes from a syringe.

Aaron Siri’s book is more than a legal expose—it’s a searing indictment of an industry and ideology that have gone unchecked for far too long. The vaccine establishment won’t clean house anytime soon. There’s too much money, too much pride, and too much belief at stake.

But books like this matter. They push the conversation forward. And they remind us that real science doesn’t require belief—it requires evidence, transparency, and above all, the courage to ask hard questions.