The Federal Australian government has just released a COVID-19 Response Inquiry Report. If there is ever an example of how government entities can fill their documents with bureaucratic claptrap, this is it. The document is over 700 pages and contains so many inane, woke statements that it could have been designed by Kamala Harris.

I've read through a few hundred pages. Considering all that's happened since COVID-19 came on the scene and all the knowledge and research available, this document is a shameful representation of the Australian Health Department at its worst.

Nowhere in this document is there an acknowledgment of the tyranny that was imposed on Australians and the behavior of state and commonwealth leaders. No one is held to account, and there's no indication that the vaccines should be ceased until further research is undertaken. This lack of scientific rigor is concerning and needs to be addressed.

In the foreword of this document, the following excerpts are pretty telling.

“What we heard was a recognition that Australia was one of the most successful countries in its pandemic response and yet, like other countries, was not adequately prepared for a pandemic. There were existing plans, but these were limited. There was no playbook on what actions to take in a pandemic, no regular testing of systems and processes to make clear who would lead parts of the response, and no arrangements on sharing resources and data. Critically, there was also no discussion on who was best placed to communicate information to Australians in a situation where we did not have all the answers and each community had different backgrounds, health risks and fears.”

"Australia was one of the most successful countries in pandemic response." Really? That is a dishonest statement.

“We cannot be complacent and assume that we are as yet better positioned to deal with the next health based emergency with many raising concerns that lessons are not being translated and capability falling in some key areas below the level relied upon during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This paragraph says nothing and is a symptom of this document that doesn't compel anyone to do anything. Notably, nothing will change as no one has been held to account.

“Overall, we believe that people should be proud of what we achieved during the pandemic.”

Well, if you're proud of the increase in suicides, alcoholism, drug use, lost learning time for school children, depression, vaccine injury, and death, and lost jobs and businesses, I guess you can be happy.

“Establishment of the Australian Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and give priority to the following functions for systemic preparedness”

Yes, what Australia needs its own CDC to follow in the footsteps of America's CDC, which failed brilliantly.

Medium-term actions – Do prior to the next national health emergency

“Continue to invest in monitoring and evaluating the long-term impacts of COVID-19, including for long COVID and vaccination adverse events, mental health, particularly in children and young people, and educational outcomes.”

They're already planning for the following health emergency: COVID-19, by all accounts of experts, should never have been classified as a health emergency necessitating the closure of society along with mass vaccination. They have to monitor and evaluate the long-term impacts; it's just another boondoggle for the bureaucratic state.

“Trust

Guiding recommendation

Rebuild and maintain trust between government and the community including by considering impacts on human rights.

Immediate actions – Do in the next 12-18 months

Action 17: Develop a national strategy to rebuild community trust in vaccines and improve vaccination rates.”

That is the problem; people have lost trust in the vaccines, so the idea is to rebuild trust for more vaccination. This is repeated several times in the document. Nothing in the document is about preventing unproven and unsafe medical products from being thrust on the trusting public.

In this paper by Rancourt, Baudin and Mercier, the researchers calculated the death rate from the Covid-19 shots in Australia.

“The integrated excess mortality in the 7-week-duration peak, relative to its baseline, is approximately 2,600 deaths, compared to approximately 9.4 million booster doses delivered over the duration of the mortality peak. This corresponds to a vaccine injection fatality ratio (vIFR) of approximately 0.03 %”.

Let's look at the 69.69 million doses given to Australians by December 31, 2023. This results in approximately 21,000 vaccine-related deaths in a three-year period. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, until the end of November 2023, there were 20,755 deaths from or with COVID-19. So, as many people died from the 'vaccine' as died from COVID-19. Yes, the poisonous shots caused a real calamity, and there is no mention of this in the Response Inquiry Report.

It's no wonder Australia's excess mortality figures went up substantially starting in late 2021 and continue to stay high. The figures are in line with the estimated global deaths from the Covid shots at approximately 13 million.

“Essential services and essential workers frameworks should include:

arrangements for priority access to vaccination, PPE, and infection, prevention and control training in a national health emergency.”

“expert advice to be sought from the Australian Human Rights Commissioner and other commissioners (e.g. National Children’s Commissioner) to support better understanding of the broader impacts of their decisions on human rights and priority populations.”

What more do you have to understand? Any sane government would have put a stop to these injections long ago. Instead, it's "priority access to vaccination.”

“Children and young people experienced significant and negative indirect harms at a critical point in their development. Governments did not focus enough on mitigating and minimising these harms during the COVID-19 pandemic and have not invested adequate resources to address the ongoing effects.”

This paragraph acknowledges harm, and we knew in early 2021, from the Pfizer Papers, that the injections were dangerous and killed people. Why did the Australian government––and others cover this up? Worse than that, they promoted something that they knew would kill people, also substantiated by the Medicare coding for MRI for Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis, as I have described in previous posts.

“The panel heard that Australia must be prepared to collaborate with international agencies to ensure children and young people are included in early high quality vaccine and therapeutic trials. This should build on the World Health Organization’s work to develop pre-approved vaccine protocols in advance of a future pandemic.

Where trust is eroded during a pandemic it may compromise adherence to ongoing public health measures, such as vaccinations.

Action 17: Develop a national strategy to rebuild community trust in vaccines and improve vaccination rates.

As part of this:

Health Ministers should urgently agree a strategy for addressing the broad decline in COVID-19 vaccination, especially among priority cohorts, with a view to formalising policy responsibility to improve these vaccination rates by target dates.

There should be an emphasis on lifting early childhood vaccination rates for other communicable diseases to pre-pandemic levels.”

Here again, repetition of the same line that trust has been eroded, and there is the continued push to vaccinate kids. The Australian health agencies and their tentacles are suffering from the psychological disorder of Dissociation––a detachment from reality. Unfortunately, so many have paid a heavy price.