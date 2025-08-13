hat we are witnessing today in Australia is not unique to this country—it is part of a disturbing trend sweeping across much of the Western world. Once a nation known for its multicultural tolerance and support of its Jewish population, Australia is rapidly descending into an alarming cesspool of antisemitism.

Australian Jews are beginning to hide their identities—choosing not to wear yarmulkes or Star of David necklaces in public. In contrast, Muslim women continue to wear hijabs without issue. Many Jews are now considering leaving Australia altogether. It’s a thought I never imagined having, but the landscape has changed so drastically. If you're thinking of moving to Australia, know this: you're entering a country where racism is alive and well. The issue isn't the "Islamophobia" that the government so frequently decries—but Jewphobia.

Only one group in Australia is being openly threatened on the streets with chants calling for death and the support of terrorist organizations: the Jews. Imagine if those chants targeted Serbs instead. With both Serbs and Jews numbering around 100,000 each in Australia, they are comparable minorities. Would the government tolerate chants of “Death to Serbs” or “Free Serbia” led by terrorist sympathizers? What about “Death to Muslims”? The answer is obvious: such hate would be swiftly and forcefully shut down. But when it comes to Jews, silence—or worse, complicity—prevails.

What’s happening now is chillingly reminiscent of 1930s Nazi Germany. Just as Hitler allowed his regime to unleash hatred against the Jews and other minorities, Australia’s leadership—through its inaction—is permitting modern-day Jew-hatred to flourish.

The responsibility lies squarely with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong. What could have been addressed and contained early on is now spreading like an Australian bushfire. Albanese’s past involvement in pro-Palestinian demonstrations during his university days reveals a longstanding ideological bias. A resurfaced video shows his participation in rallies where Israel was demonized—a forewarning of his current policies.

'True colours': Anthony Albanese’s past appearances at pro-Palestine rallies laid bare in resurfaced protest video

Instead of unequivocally condemning antisemitism now so brazenly displayed on Australian streets, this government shows a warped moral compass. They call for a ceasefire in Gaza and push for a two-state solution—while Israeli hostages, many presumed dead, continue to be held in brutal captivity. These actions only embolden terrorist groups, demonstrating that terrorism works. Western leaders are doing the dirty work for them.

It gets worse. In September, Australia plans to vote in favor of Palestinian statehood—without preconditions. This move effectively rewards Hamas, an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood whose founding charter calls for the destruction of Israel and the murder of Jews. Let there be no confusion: such a vote sends a green light to terrorism.

At the top of this ideological pyramid sits Qatar—a small nation with outsized influence, funding billions in global institutions, including universities in both Australia and the United States.

Qatar––with allegiance to the extremist Muslim Brotherhood–– has long supported Hamas and provides sanctuary for its leaders. Despite this, world leaders—including former U.S. President Donald Trump—continue to engage with Qatar for personal and economic gain. It’s a sad indictment of global politics—power and money before morality. If the West truly wanted to, it could isolate Qatar and cut off the ideological and financial lifeline of extremist groups overnight.

And if Australians believe this ends with the Jews, they are gravely mistaken. Christians will be next. Those who wear the cross may soon be targeted as infidels. The long-term goal of the Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliates is a global Islamic caliphate—and Australia, either out of ignorance or cowardice, is walking straight into their trap.

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas is no better. He refuses to recognize Israel’s right to exist and incentivizes terrorism through the “pay-for-slay” scheme—rewarding families of terrorists who kill Israelis. Palestinian children are indoctrinated from kindergarten with messages of hatred and violence. These are the people the world wants to reward with statehood?

If this were truly about concern for Palestinians, the global outcry would have been deafening when Assad’s regime dropped barrel bombs on the Yarmouk refugee camp in Syria. Yet the world was silent. When Hamas tortures its own people in Gaza or starves hostages into Auschwitz-like conditions, where is the outrage?

The hypocrisy is staggering. When Israel strikes terrorist targets in Gaza, tens of thousands march in protest across London, New York, and Sydney. Yet atrocities across the Islamic world—from Yemen to Iraq—go largely unnoticed. The conclusion is unavoidable: progressives only seem to care when Jews are the ones defending themselves.

Australia is allowing antisemitic groups to march openly in the streets

And what is the government's response? To recognize Gaza as a Palestinian state—a territory run by a group with a long history of terrorism, from suicide bombings in Tel Aviv cafés to bus bombings targeting Israeli schoolchildren.

Rewarding Hamas—a group that has repeatedly rejected peaceful coexistence with Israel—with statehood after the horrors of October 7 is not only delusional, it is dangerous. It will lead to more bloodshed and Albanese and Wong will have blood on their hands. This will come with a moral cost but it seems these leaders don’t care.

Australia has fallen far. Its national anthem, Advance Australia Fair, now rings hollow. There is little fairness left. And even less moral clarity.