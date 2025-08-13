The Truth Patrol

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
10hEdited

Ely, we're being played again - played off against each other! In the 1990s, Israeli former intelligence agent Ari Ben-Menashe revealed that both Bill Clinton and Ehud Barak met with Arafat and were on the verge of reaching a two-state solution agreement. However, their efforts were abruptly stopped by Epstein - related blackmail—an early sign that true peace was never meant to be. Fast-forward a few decades, and the world remains trapped in a manufactured state of perpetual conflict, much like the “forever war” depicted in George Orwell’s 1984.

This endless war is not about real victories or genuine ideological divides; instead, it serves as a strategic illusion maintained by elite power brokers to keep populations divided and submissive. These political puppet-masters orchestrate conflicts and force societies to pick sides, even though behind the scenes, they share unified interests.

Such geopolitical strife acts as a smokescreen to hide a covert agenda pursued by a hidden network of power. Kuwaiti researcher Aisha Rshed calls this network “Zionist Freemasonry,” while others, like Makia Freeman, refer to them as “Crypto-Jews” or simply “the Satanic Cult.” These so-called Crypto-Jews or Sabbatean Frankists have infiltrated nations across the Middle East—including Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Israel—and continue to manipulate global affairs to perpetuate this cycle of controlled chaos.

In this system, war is peace: it consumes resources, controls populations through fear, and perpetuates poverty and ignorance—ensuring the ruling hierarchy’s grip on power remains absolute. Just as Orwell warned, the war is not meant to be won; it is meant to be continuous, sustaining a society where true peace is an illusion and conflict an everlasting tool of control.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Janice's avatar
Janice
9h

WEF puppets evil 😈 soulless corrupt politicians

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ely
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture