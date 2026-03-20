The war with Iran has exposed just how woefully ill-prepared Australia is for a global oil supply crisis. Conflict in the Persian Gulf region has always put pressure on oil prices, but we are now witnessing the consequences of a potential blockage of the Strait of Hormuz. With around 20% of global supply affected, prices are rising sharply and supply chains are under strain.

In Australia today, petrol prices have climbed to around $2.40 per litre for the cheapest grade of petrol—equivalent to roughly $6.38 USD per gallon. Diesel is in excess of $2.70 per litres. Beyond the price shock, there is now the spectre of scarcity. Some rural areas are already experiencing fuel shortages. In major cities, queues lasting up to half an hour are forming, with people bringing multiple jerry cans to stockpile fuel. Some service stations have run out entirely. In short, signs of panic buying are emerging.

It’s no surprise that people are feeling increasingly uneasy. When you look at Australia’s fuel reserves, the concern becomes even more justified.

Quite frankly, it is disappointing that both sides of politics have allowed the country to become so vulnerable. The International Energy Agency recommends maintaining at least three months’ worth of fuel reserves to guard against disruptions. Australia has fallen short of this benchmark, leaving the nation exposed.

At the same time, the current government has focused heavily on transitioning Australia toward net-zero emissions. Significant subsidies have been directed toward building a “green” economy, yet comparatively little support has been provided to maintain domestic oil refining capacity. As a result, Australia has gone from having eight refineries not long ago to just two today, making us roughly 90% dependent on imported refined fuel, largely from Southeast Asia.

Despite major investments in renewable energy—including widespread solar adoption, an influx of electric vehicles, and expanding wind infrastructure—Australia’s per capita CO₂ emissions remain high. In fact, Australia ranks among the top emitters globally on a per-person basis, producing significantly more emissions per capita than countries like China.

We are in 12th place and are emitting almost twice the amount that China does. So we’re selling our resources to China, they are making most of the world’s solar panels which they sell back to us and what have we got to show for it? But we feel good about ourselves and the government pats itself on the back in its delusional push to net zero.

At the same time, Australia ranks high in per capita electricity consumption with a 12th place position. This raises serious questions about whether current energy policies are achieving the intended balance between sustainability, reliability, and affordability

Australia’s energy policy appears increasingly strained. It is difficult to reconcile how a country with a landmass comparable to the continental United States can face such energy vulnerability. Restrictions on practices like fracking, along with a longstanding ban on nuclear energy, have limited potential avenues for expanding domestic energy supply. The result is a system where energy can be both constrained and expensive.

This places Australia in a precarious position. If the conflict involving Iran drags on for months rather than weeks, the country could face significant supply chain disruptions. Transport systems may be affected, essential goods could become harder to distribute, and the broader economy may be pushed toward a severe recession.

If Australia manages to come through this period relatively unscathed, there should be serious reflection on the policy decisions that have contributed to this level of exposure—particularly those affecting the availability and security of critical energy resources like oil. Politicians need to be held accountable!