Many of the Western Democracies are being overrun by immigrants, both legal and illegal. Australia, though far off from the rest of the world, is not immune. In the fiscal year 2022-23 Australia had a record for migrants according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

There were 737,000 migrants, which, after accounting for the outflow of 219,000 people, meant a net gain of 519,000. The largest number of migrants came from South and Central Asia. So, there are two problems with these high levels of immigration.

Firstly, where are these people going to be housed? Australian house prices are beyond the reach of many low-income families. In every Australian capital city, a million-dollar house is quite ordinary. For example, in Perth, West Australia, a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, 9-10 miles from downtown and approximately 2,000 square feet, will fetch $1.2 million. The housing market is strained. With the rapid rise in interest rates in the past few years, as of 2023:

Over 1.57 million Australians are now ‘At Risk’ of ‘mortgage stress’ representing 30.3% of mortgage holders

The consequences are that it strains the residential rental market, with rents at all-time highs and supply at all-time lows. It seems that the government is oblivious to this fact. However, this difficulty with supply is not limited to Australia.

The second issue is, what immigrants are you bringing into the country? The people who immigrated to Australia from Western cultures, such as Europe or North America, shared values similar to those of traditional Australians. Yes, the sports may be somewhat different, and the Australian climate may be different. Still, the culture has more commonalities than differences. When you rapidly bring in people from other cultures where civil strife and violence are rampant, then it changes the dynamics of your society.

We know that America has been beset by a huge illegal immigration problem in recent years. According to the Department of Homeland figures, here are the number of unlawful immigrant encounters since 2009.

The figures were: Obama from 2009 - 2016: 6.28 million

Trump from 2017 - 2020: 3.00 million

Biden from 2021 - 2024: 10.52 million

The result is 19.84 million, virtually 20 million illegal migrants in 15.5 years. That is in addition to the illegals from previous years. It mocks Kamala Harris, stating that the Biden administration has tightened the border. If the illegals were a state, they would occupy the fourth-largest state in America, after California, Texas, and Florida.

The city of Springfield, Ohio, is an example of how things can deteriorate when migrants run riot in the streets. The population is 40,000, but the Biden-Harris administration has brought in some 20,000 Haitian immigrants. They are sleeping on the streets and in people's yards, chopping off the heads of ducks, and then consuming the remains. Some local citizens have complained to the council, which doesn't think it's a problem.

Also, a Haitian, who was in Springfield under protected immigration status, was sentenced to at least nine years in prison on charges of involuntary manslaughter and fourth-degree vehicular homicide for killing a child and injuring 20 others. He didn't have a driver's license, nor should he have been in the country.

In Aurora, Colorado, Venezuelan gangs have taken over some hotels with weapons in hand. Where are the authorities?

Now Australians may say, well, that's in America, not here. The tide is turning throughout the Western World. Many political leaders are enabling their own destruction in the delusional belief that importing people from cultures whose values are dramatically different from ours will make our culture better. It only works to a point.

Western Europe is already on the road to chaos. In his book, The Strange Death Of Europe, Douglas Murray posits that Europe is slowly but surely committing suicide because of the importation of millions of people from countries that don't share the culture of the Enlightenment and the Judeo-Christian ethos. It's a kind of replacement theory that becomes practicality, where even traditional British cities are becoming Islamic enclaves. It's not only Britain but many other countries, such as France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland, to name a few.

I remember being in Interlaken, Switzerland, in 2012 and seeing many women walking downtown in full burkas. It was a bit of a shock because it was so at odds with the traditional view of what being Swiss means.

In France, there are multiple cities with no-go zones where Muslims control the streets, and you dare not enter, especially if you are a woman not covered up. This replacement has coincided with a rise in antisemitism, and many Jews are leaving or considering leaving a country that has been their home for many centuries.

“A 2013 EU poll found that 74% of French Jews are now so scared of being attacked for their religion that take steps to prevent themselves being identified as Jewish.”

Preceding Douglas Murray's book, Mark Steyn wrote America Alone in 2006. In it, he predicted the Islamization of Europe and the erosion of Western values and freedoms. He presaged what we increasingly see in places such as the U.S. and Australia. Of course, in this woke world, it's considered racist if you dare to question such policies. In today's world, politicians do not prioritize the needs of the locals. They refuse to look at the obvious and ask the tough questions.

Australia suffers from the same guilt-laden policies. We've seen the pro-Hamas, Jew-hatred riots in Australia similar to other Western countries with violence. This is what you are importing.

Perhaps Oswald Spengler had it right in his 1918 book, The Decline Of The West. Spengler commented on the paradox that classical cultures looked for ways to expand their cultures by importing other cultures in the belief that this would expand their culture. Spengler identified that civilizations and cultures go through a life cycle like what occurs in the plant and animal kingdom–birth, youth, maturity, decline, and death.

So, is the West in the death throes of its civilization? All I know is that Australia, like others in the West, better start following the adage, "You better start respecting yourself because if you don't, others won't either."