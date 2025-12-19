When you have a good reputation, it’s easy to maintain. Once it’s lost, however, the climb back can be long and difficult.

The recent Bondi Beach terrorist attack—the most serious since the October 7 Hamas massacre in Israel—is front and centre. In its wake, and based on intelligence assessments, a number of countries have issued travel warnings for Australia.

It is difficult to imagine that Australia—long regarded as a highly desirable destination with its beautiful beaches, unspoiled interior landscapes, and exceptionally liveable cities—is now being viewed with caution. Sydney, one of the most visually stunning cities in the world, with its magnificent harbour and iconic Opera House, conceals a far more troubling reality. As the saying goes, we are where we deserve to be. A failure to adopt and enforce sensible policies has led us here.

This is an example of negative efficacy. Was the government successful in combating antisemitism? Clearly not. It allowed vitriol and hatred to spill onto Australian streets, particularly in Sydney, through prolonged inaction. As a result, many Jews in Australia now feel unsafe. The long-held assumption that Australia is a benevolent country that respects all ethnic groups and religions has been badly eroded—most acutely for the Jewish community, following numerous attacks on Jewish institutions.

The government’s COVID-19 policies also resulted in negative efficacy, though this time through direct action rather than inaction. Cities were effectively locked down, sometimes with only hours’ notice, and as many people as possible were injected with a genetic product that is now widely acknowledged to have been ineffective and, in many cases, unsafe. The outcome, arguably, was more harm than good.

Many people are still suffering long-term effects from these injections, and we will never fully know the true cost to society—lost jobs, disrupted education, and children kept out of school. It is striking that when the government wants to act on a policy, it can do so with ruthless efficiency, yet when it comes to protecting Jews—who make up just 0.04% of the Australian population—urgency seems to evaporate.

Australia also faces another ticking time bomb: the housing market.

Across major capital cities, the median price is expected to reach this level due to a combination of factors, including:

a huge influx of migrants—nearly two million in the past three years (Australian Bureau of Statistics)

bureaucratic red tape around zoning and housing approvals

generous tax concessions for property investors

inflation-driven construction costs

failure to incentivise development outside the five major cities

The result is predictable: demand far exceeds supply. Despite record prices, many properties attract multiple offers from those able to shoulder large mortgages. Those at the lower end of the market are forced into an overstretched and increasingly unaffordable rental sector. Unsurprisingly, homelessness has risen sharply.

If you’re considering Australia for its promise of sunshine, sand, and surf, think carefully. Unless you have substantial financial resources, housing pressures are severe and growing.

The description of Australia as the “lucky country” is beginning to ring hollow. We have succumbed to the same forces and failures now afflicting much of the Western world.