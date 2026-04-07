Australia has been on a headlong march to eliminate fossil fuels through its pursuit of net zero emissions, aimed at mitigating the so-called devastating effects of climate change. At least, that is the narrative promoted by both the current Labor government and the previous—supposedly conservative—Liberal government. There is a sense of hysteria surrounding this issue that seems at odds with reality.

Even if one accepts that human-induced increases in CO₂ emissions are a problem, there must be a balanced approach. For instance, the planet has been greening in recent decades, with increased forestation and more bountiful crops. What is critical for humanity is the food supply. If food becomes scarce, the effects on health could be devastating. Contrary to past predictions by doomsayers, however, there is currently ample food, and fewer people are living in poverty. The primary reason, of course, is energy—and the main components of that energy remain fossil fuels: petroleum, coal, and natural gas.

The current tensions involving Iran and the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz highlight how uniquely vulnerable Australia is. Despite being one of the world’s largest exporters of energy—particularly liquefied natural gas and coal—it remains heavily dependent on imported refined fuels. The country has limited domestic refining capacity and maintains relatively low strategic fuel reserves compared to other developed nations. This vulnerability has been exacerbated by the offshoring of refineries, a policy supported by both major political parties. As a result, when global oil supply tightens—whether due to geopolitical tensions, conflict, or coordinated production cuts—Australia finds itself perilously exposed, as is evident in the current situation.

The government’s focus on climate change is underscored by the existence of a dedicated Minister for Climate Change and Energy. This issue appears to dominate the policy agenda. Rather than devoting equivalent time, funding, and effort to expanding oil resources, the emphasis has shifted heavily toward renewables. In the context of an oil crisis, however, the limitations of this approach become difficult to ignore. Even if Australia were to produce more crude oil, a second issue remains: the country has very limited refining capacity, meaning most fuel must still be imported in refined form.

Net zero policies, as currently implemented, may have exacerbated this vulnerability. Over the past decade, investment in fossil fuel infrastructure—including refining and exploration—has been steadily discouraged. Financial institutions, under regulatory and social pressure, have become increasingly reluctant to fund new oil and gas projects. Meanwhile, existing assets have been decommissioned or scaled back. These decisions rest on the assumption that renewable energy can scale rapidly enough to replace fossil fuels without disruption. But how realistic is that assumption?

In 2023, Dr Chris Grieg, a Senior Research Scientist at Princeton University’s Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment, estimated that up to $1.5 trillion would need to be spent by 2030 to meet targets, and between $7 trillion and $9 trillion by 2060. Such levels of investment appear unlikely.

Alternative energy sources like wind and solar may be suitable for powering homes or electric vehicles, but they do not directly replace liquid fuels used in transport, agriculture, mining, and aviation. The following chart depicts the many categories dependent on the refining of petroleum and within each category are hundreds of items.

During an oil crisis, it is not only electricity prices that rise—diesel and petrol costs also surge, affecting supply chains, food prices, and the broader economy. Net zero strategies cannot fully replace oil. Petroleum underpins vast categories of products, each encompassing hundreds of essential items.

One major beneficiary of this transition appears to be China. It produces the majority of the world’s solar panels and is now flooding the Australian market with electric vehicles. BYD, for example, has become the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles, offering a wide range of models, including hybrids.

I recently rode in a Chinese-made hybrid vehicle and was struck by its quality. Just as Japanese manufacturers transformed global perceptions of vehicle quality decades ago, Chinese manufacturers now seem to be doing the same. In the process, Australia may be strengthening China’s economic position—while being told it is contributing to climate solutions.

In the meantime, Australia’s domestic policies do little to shield it from international price shocks. In fact, by reducing domestic production and refining capacity, the country may be increasing its exposure. When oil becomes scarce or expensive globally, importing nations bear the brunt—especially those without robust reserves or diversified supply chains.

It is unfortunate that some of the trillions of dollars earmarked for energy transition are not being directed toward expanding Australia’s oil reserves and refining capacity, which could reduce vulnerability. If shortages of key inputs like fertilizer persist—as is currently the case—farmers may delay planting crops. At that point, concerns about climate policy may take a back seat to more immediate issues of food security.