The world we live in today, unless you pander to the woke, DEI, Islamist crowd, you’re on the outs. While Jew-hatred rages in Australia like never before, our government profers that we have to worry about Islamophobia. Suppose you’re in the media, and you dare to espouse ideas of decency and Western democratic values. In that case, you may find yourself without a job.
This is, in fact, what has probably happened to Erin Molan, an Australian presenter on Sky News whose show was canned. She had an opinion show and, at times, expressed her disgust at what was happening in Australia. Having lost her father last year, who was a military man, she has every right to be outraged, as we all do.
Erin is a tough person. She is articulate and has tremendous resolve not to give in to nefarious forces. If Australia had someone like her as Prime Minister, or let’s say Foreign Minister, instead of the disgraceful, antisemitic Penny Wong, we could restore some sanity to the direction of this country.
Watch her recent video on X. She is a force to be reckoned with.
I’m going to follow her on Twitter, thanks for introducing us to her. She’s a beautiful woman as most of the conservative women are. Unbelievable how Australia has become, not that long ago was such a great nation. I sure hope we can pull out of our mess over here. I know there’s some things about Trump that aren’t great but overall, I think he was definitely our best bet and will pull us out of the mire. I’m hoping RFK Jr will talk some sense into him about the shots. Such an unlikely pairing, but hopefully a lot of good will come out of that.
Also, that’s so great about what’s going on in Argentina. First time they don’t have a deficit since 1901 or something like that.
I’ll certainly be praying for your country. Thank you so much for all you do to help us here. Your encouragement and support our invaluable!