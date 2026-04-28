It’s remarkable what governments can rationalize when it suits them, no matter the cost. It’s equally remarkable how they decide what is “critical” and what is not. Nowhere is this more evident than in the energy policy of a country like Australia—once considered an energy powerhouse.

Australia has an abundance of coal, natural gas, and even oil. Yet we are currently only a minor producer of oil—by choice. The country is estimated to have 58 billion tons of untapped shale oil reserves. However, the Greens and Labor Party do not support developing these resources, driven by a headlong push toward net zero emissions. In doing so, they risk reducing Australia to a lesser power, with everyday Australians paying the price.

We are told that building a new refinery would cost around $8 billion and take several years. What is less discussed is the enormous cost of current green energy policies. According to the Institute of Public Affairs, climate-related policies are costing the government about $9 billion dollars. Estimates to reach net zero by 2060 range between $7 trillion and $9 trillion. These are staggering figures, raising serious questions about long-term economic impacts including making Australians poorer. These are extremist policies that will have dire consequences.

Polling also suggests that many Australians are not aligned with the government’s direction. A significant portion of the population supports increased oil and gas exploration, with only a minority opposed.

We often hear that oil exploration and infrastructure are too expensive. Yet, at present, modern economies cannot function without oil. Even a full transition to electric vehicles would require enormous increases in power generation—capacity that does not yet exist.

Over several decades, Australia has shifted from being largely self-sufficient in oil production to heavily dependent on imports. We now rely on other countries for the vast majority of our refined fuel, much of it coming from Southeast Asia—regions that are themselves under strain.

Recently, the United States generously shipped 240,000 metric tons of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel to Australia in a single month—the highest level in three decades. This underscores the extent of our reliance on foreign energy supplies.

While daily life continues uninterrupted for most Australians, few recognize how vulnerable the nation has become due to successive policy decisions. As an island nation, relying on imports for around 90% of petroleum products leaves us exposed. Energy is the lifeblood of any modern economy. Without reliable and affordable energy, living standards decline and national resilience weakens.

It may be time for Australians to wake up. Otherwise, we risk becoming what Donald Horne once described in The Lucky Country: a richly endowed nation run by second-rate leadership.