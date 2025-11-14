Australia did not do itself justice during the COVID-19 pandemic. In many respects, it failed in its duty to uphold individual rights, freedom of choice, and freedom of expression. Speak to people around the world and Australia is consistently cited as one of the countries that veered into overly authoritarian territory—driven by a climate of fear surrounding an infectious virus.

Images of police slamming people to the pavement, arresting pregnant women for posting about rallies, and suspending doctors who thought outside the medical orthodoxy were seared into the national consciousness.

Protests invoking individual freedom and bodily autonomy—often referencing the principles of the Nuremberg Code—fell on deaf ears. For all practical purposes, civil liberties were suspended.

Part of the problem is structural. Unlike the United States, Australia does not have a First Amendment guaranteeing free speech. Speech here is also constrained by the 1975 Racial Discrimination Act, which restricts public conduct that is reasonably likely to offend, insult, humiliate, or intimidate a person or group because of their race or ethnicity. Section 18C explicitly states:

Offensive behaviour because of race, colour or national or ethnic origin

(1) It is unlawful for a person to do an act, otherwise than in private, if:

(a) the act is reasonably likely, in all the circumstances, to offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate another person or a group of people; and

(b) the act is done because of the race, colour or national or ethnic origin of the other person or of some or all of the people in the group.

Given that this is the law of the land, let’s apply it to recent demonstrations on the streets of Sydney.

Shockingly, police approved a neo-Nazi demonstration outside the New South Wales Parliament. The group chanted racist and antisemitic slogans and held a banner reading “Abolish the Jewish Lobby.” What “Jewish lobby”? In Australia?

According to the World Population Review, Australia has approximately 117,000 Jews—about 0.4% of the population. In contrast, there are 813,392 Muslims, or 3.2% of the population—almost eight times as many. Jews are a tiny minority, yet neo-Nazis protest about eliminating a supposed “Jewish lobby.” Meanwhile, it is no secret that various Islamic organisations have far more political presence and visibility.

The group assembled in front of Parliament were, in effect, modern-day brownshirts—openly promoting racist ideology. So why did the government and police allow such a display?

This is not an isolated incident. Immediately after Hamas committed its atrocities in Israel, crowds in front of the Sydney Opera House chanted “Kill the Jews” and “Gas the Jews.” No one was arrested. Instead, an Israeli protester carrying an Israeli flag was removed.

What is the point of having laws if the government refuses to enforce them? Why was the full weight of the state brought down on ordinary Australians during COVID, yet neo-Nazis and openly violent chants against Jews receive a green light?

Shame on Australia for its double standards, hypocrisy, and failure to uphold its own legislation.