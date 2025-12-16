Sunday, December 14, 2025 will go down as a shameful day in Australia. I can’t see how the country can ever be the same. The slaughter of at least 15 Jews, and possibly others who are still fighting for their lives in hospital, speaks to the same evil that Israeli Jews—and Jews in Europe and the United States—have been forced to endure for years. That evil has been further inflamed by the October 7 Hamas massacre and hostage-taking.

This event was not a surprise. Yet the brazen killing in broad daylight at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach has shaken not only the Jewish community but Australians of all denominations and faiths. A friend of my daughter predicted, just after October 7, that there would be a terror attack at Bondi. My wife and I saw where Sydney was headed 20 years ago, with the large influx of Middle Eastern men congregating in the downtown area. These men were openly ogling young white Australian girls in a shopping mall.

The attack was also predictable because our meek Prime Minister and his team offered little comfort to the Jewish community following the protests that erupted immediately after Hamas attacked Jewish civilians—brutally butchering, mutilating, beheading, and burning people. Some 1,200 were murdered, and 251 hostages were taken.

Before Israel had even had a chance to respond, massive demonstrations erupted in Sydney glorifying Hamas, with chants of “death to the Jews,” “gas the Jews,” and “f— the Jews.” If there was ever a moment for authorities to come down hard, that was it. Australia has anti-racism laws, yet police did nothing beyond urging Jews to stay away “for their own safety.”

To make matters worse, the Australian government’s despicable response—led by the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Penny Wong—was to recognize a non-existent Palestinian state. This only emboldened terrorists. What did they think was going to happen? Apparently, they didn’t care. Wong also had the audacity to tell Israel to “restrain itself.” What? If Australia had thousands of its citizens slaughtered, would it have restrained itself? Apparently, in the deranged thinking of the governing Labor Party, there is a separate rule for Israel.

Many warned that the country was sitting on a ticking time bomb, and it exploded on December 14. I know for a fact that a significant number of Jews are now considering making aliyah—immigrating to the land of Israel.

The hypocrisy of the Australian government is staggering. It has failed miserably to rein in Islamic extremism and the antisemitism that accompanies it. Essentially, it has done nothing. Yet during COVID-19, the same government demonstrated tyrannical decisiveness against a virus. When it came to protecting Jews—nothing.

This is not the first terror attack in Sydney. In 2014, the Lindt Café siege saw an Iranian refugee take hostages, resulting in three deaths. There have also been multiple attacks on Jewish businesses and synagogues in Sydney and other cities.

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry has documented a massive increase in antisemitic attacks nationwide.

Yet what we hear from our low-IQ Prime Minister is a false moral equivalency between Islamophobia and antisemitism. They are not even remotely comparable. Muslims do not have to hide their identity. Jews in Australia increasingly do. That is a shocking indictment of this government and, frankly, of a segment of the Australian population.

There is plenty of blame to go around. It is not only Australia but every major Western nation that has repeatedly castigated Israel—at the UN and elsewhere—for defending itself against Hamas and other terrorist groups, even as Israel takes steps few nations have taken to minimize civilian casualties. And yet, here we are.

It also doesn’t help when Donald Trump makes nice with terrorists such as Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, lavishing praise on a man who is essentially an Al-Qaeda thug and is already threatening Israel. Trump has also been inexplicably cozying up to Qatar—the head of the snake in financing Hamas and other terror groups committed to eliminating Israel and the Jews within it. Doing deals with them is unconscionable.

This is what the Qatari Foreign Ministry had to say:

“The State of Qatar expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the attack that took place on Bondi Beach near Sydney, Australia, which resulted in deaths and injuries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar’s firm stance against violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives or reasons.”

This is a sick joke. Qatar, home to Hamas leadership, claims a “firm stance against violence and terrorism.” That is pure gaslighting.

The naïveté of Australians is stunning. There are two main groups: those going about their daily lives, oblivious to what is happening, and those who simply don’t care. There are some who are deeply concerned—but clearly not enough, since this Labor government was re-elected with an even larger majority.

At the heart of the problem—one shared by other Western nations whose leaders refuse to confront it—is the mass importation of immigrants from predominantly Muslim countries that do not share our values, or from Third World nations where constant conflict is part of everyday life. We can see the acceleration in the Muslim population of Australia.

Source: HistoryRise

This does not mean all immigrants are a problem. But if even 0.1% become radicalized, the consequences are enormous. In Australia, that would amount to roughly 800 potential terrorists. With online radicalization accelerating, it is only a matter of time before some act on their perceived grievances.

The Islamisation of the West is well underway. Across Western nations, Islam is advancing not by force, but by invitation—followed by attempts to impose sharia law and the preaching of “global jihad,” a euphemism for eliminating Jews and Christians.

This follows the principle of Hijra—the migration of Muslim populations to overtake new lands—originating from Muhammad’s move from Mecca, where he was rejected, to Medina, where he was welcomed and then ruled with an iron fist.

There are steps Australia could take if it had a government not crippled by suicidal empathy. Some were suggested by Michael Kroger, former President of the Victorian Liberal Party.

At a minimum, the Prime Minister must visit the site of the October 7 atrocities in Israel.

Every Year 12 student and university student must view the IDF footage documenting Hamas’s atrocities.

There must be a two-year media blitz exposing the evils of antisemitism across print, social media, and television.

Every mosque should be subject to transparent audits of its written materials (my suggestion).

This final point is neither racist nor Islamophobic. After all, 99% of terrorist attacks today are Islamist-inspired, and we know that some imams actively preach Jew-hatred.

Will Australia change? If we continue focusing on tougher gun laws, we are merely avoiding the hard truths. Terrorists can and do use many other weapons. It is time for these feckless politicians to lead—or get out of the way. If not, Australia’s future is irreparable.