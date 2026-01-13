The Australian image is one of bronzed, fit, and healthy people enjoying a lifestyle of sun, surf, and sand. When I came to Australia in 1980, that image largely reflected reality. I was struck by how little obesity there was among young people. Unfortunately, 45 years later, that is no longer the case. Obesity among the young is now commonplace. While many Australians still enjoy the healthy lifestyle that the environment affords, many others are anything but healthy.

One of the markers of a healthy society is the amount of medication consumed by its population. In Australia’s case, the picture is not encouraging. We know that Australia leads the world in per-capita use of illicit drugs such as cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana. There is also a deeply ingrained drinking culture, with Australia ranking number one in per-capita alcohol consumption among English-speaking nations.

The Australian Prescriber publishes annual data on medication usage, and the statistics for the 2024–25 financial year are revealing.

The two most frequently prescribed medications are cholesterol-lowering drugs, with more than 27,632,000 prescriptions written. Australia’s population currently stands at approximately 27,614,000, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. That the number of cholesterol-lowering prescriptions roughly equals the total population is astounding. If we look at the top 10 prescribed drugs overall, the total reaches 65,779,999 prescriptions. Australia is clearly a highly medicated country. The majority of elderly patients I see are taking statins to lower cholesterol.

So what about statin use? These drugs are most commonly prescribed to older age groups. From the earliest days of associating elevated cholesterol with cardiovascular disease, many highly respected doctors questioned whether cholesterol was truly the culprit. However, once a medical narrative becomes entrenched, few are willing to challenge it.

The British Medical Journal published a study titled:

Statins for primary prevention of cardiovascular events and mortality in old and very old adults with and without type 2 diabetes: retrospective cohort study

The authors concluded:

“Our results show a lack of association between statin treatment and reduction in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease events or all-cause mortality in the absence of type 2 diabetes mellitus in old and very old groups.”

In other words, unless you have type 2 diabetes, statins do not reduce mortality from cardiovascular disease in older adults. This conclusion was drawn from a study involving 46,864 people over the age of 74.

The authors also reported that side effects such as liver toxicity, myopathy (muscle deterioration), joint pain, and impotence can occur within 12 months of starting statins. More concerning still, they found that diagnoses of new-onset type 2 diabetes, cancer, and haemorrhagic stroke occurring within a year were most likely attributable to statin use.

Famed physician Dr Paul Marik has stated:

“Lowering your cholesterol won’t prevent heart disease. It’s a myth. It’s a hoax. Statins increase your risk of diabetes. They increase your risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia — yet they are the most commonly prescribed drugs in this country.”

British cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra has also argued that statins do not reduce mortality. He has written a book titled A Statin-Free Life: A Revolutionary Life Plan for Tackling Heart Disease — Without the Use of Statins.

Despite being the most widely prescribed drugs, statins, like many pharmaceutical products, generate enormous profits for drug companies, and people assume they must be beneficial. The problem is that swallowing a pill is easy. Doing the hard work of regular exercise and maintaining a healthy diet is far more difficult for many. That would be acceptable if there were strong evidence supporting the benefits of statins — but there simply isn’t.

Two other drugs in the top 10 prescribed medications are antidepressants: escitalopram and sertraline.

According to the Mental Health Commission of Australia, one in five Australians has a mental health disorder. Among those aged 16–24, the figure rises to a staggering 38.8%. There is clearly a serious problem.

Australians enjoy so much — a beautiful environment, generally ideal weather, and access to all the modern amenities life can offer — yet depression is at record levels. Perhaps unrealistic expectations play a role. Yes, housing costs are high, but Australia is not in a depression. Anyone who wants to work can generally find work, and the standard annual leave entitlement is four weeks.

Australians are taking more drugs than ever before, yet many of these drugs can themselves cause a range of adverse effects, including depression. We are caught on a pharmaceutical merry-go-round. It’s a rarity to find anyone over age 70 who isn’t on medication.

This hardly looks like a society that is saying “no” to drugs.