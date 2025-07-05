The Truth Patrol

Bellatrix
8h

The whole world is probably worse because sin is progressive, and we have so much more knowledge of what is going on around us that it makes it appear worse, even if it isn’t. But I would say that as far as the direction our country is headed in now, it is the most exciting and hopeful time in my lifetime. Most all of my family, friends, coworkers, “verified” social media users (not Soros bots) and other like minded, normal Judeo-Christian patriots, express the same sentiment. We are definitely at a high point in the USA! Praise be to God.

Abigail Starke
11h

All true and sadly praying we return to these truths.

