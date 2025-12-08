Living Beyond Our Means Is a Principle

There is currently an economic downturn affecting some parts of the globe and it’s part of a normal cycle that economists have identified as occurring roughly every so many years.

These cycles are natural and eventually correct themselves. They can be prolonged or shortened depending on government intervention. Just as night follows day and the seasons change, the economic climate also moves through predictable phases of growth and contraction.

A major cause of our present situation is that people and corporations have been living beyond their means for years. Many assumed that property and share prices could only go up and borrowed heavily on that expectation.

There is nothing wrong with borrowing to buy a home or expand a business. The trouble arises when there is little or no equity and everything is leveraged. Without a savings buffer, instability is inevitable.

Our bodies also go through phases of growth and breakdown. Right now, your body is simultaneously building itself up in some areas while breaking down tissue in others. These cycles are normal and natural. But without a “safety net” of health reserves, we accumulate what could be called a health debt.

What is a health debt?