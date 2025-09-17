We are living in an age where the minds of our young are being deranged as never before. We've seen an explosion of autism that cannot be fully explained by improved diagnostic practices. At the same time, there has been a surge in gender dysphoria, where we are now chemically and surgically altering the delicate balance of the human body.

Years ago, I learned—thanks to some of my chiropractic mentors—that human performance is largely governed by body chemistry. How critical is this chemistry? Every second you are alive, your body is carrying out millions of chemical reactions. Hormones such as insulin, estrogen, cortisol, and testosterone are continuously produced to regulate everything from metabolism to mood.

It’s estimated that the body contains some 75,000 different enzymes—proteins that accelerate chemical reactions—working in constant harmony. Every single cell produces a variety of these substances, and when you consider the trillions of cells in the human body, the complexity becomes staggering.

So how does the body manage such a system? It begins with the nervous system—a vast communication network that controls and coordinates all functions. This includes the organs, glands, and muscles responsible for producing a wide variety of chemicals. The immune system also plays a critical role, generating cytokines, antibodies, interleukins, and chemokines to help us adapt to and fight off threats.

The nervous system itself produces neurotransmitters like dopamine, serotonin, and acetylcholine—each essential for cognition, emotion, and behavior. Everything relies on the precise balance of these chemicals. And yet, the very medical institutions tasked with safeguarding this system are often complicit in disturbing it.

From the very beginning, infants are subjected to an aggressive vaccine schedule. This continues throughout childhood. Then come the environmental toxins—such as microplastics—and the neurological disruption caused by digital devices, which are engineered to manipulate dopamine responses and foster addiction. On top of all this, we now routinely prescribe SSRIs (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors) to children—powerful psychiatric drugs originally intended for severe depression in adults. These medications can induce suicidal ideation, particularly in young people whose brains are still developing. This is not a side effect to be brushed aside—it is a crisis.

Is it any wonder that we are witnessing a dramatic rise in psychiatric disorders, from autism to gender confusion? Should we really be surprised?

Even more disturbing is how these issues are no longer seen as problems to be addressed, but as identities to be celebrated. Instead of acknowledging that these may be signs of psychological or physiological imbalance, we now glorify them. Medical professionals perform irreversible surgeries and prescribe high-potency hormones—estradiol, testosterone, finasteride, norethindrone, medroxyprogesterone—all in the name of “gender affirmation.” Do we honestly believe such interventions do not alter brain chemistry or cognitive function?

The sickness we face is not just within the individuals suffering from confusion—real or imagined—but in a society that normalizes and even promotes this disorientation. In generations past, this kind of behavior would not have been tolerated. Today, it is encouraged and elevated to a cultural ideal.

We are already seeing the consequences. Acts of violence committed by individuals identifying as transgender—or by those who sympathize with extreme gender ideologies—are increasing. Charlie Kirk is a victim of the hatred that is spewing forth in America from the deranged thoughts of the young. The broader trend is one of escalating instability.

Our children are growing into chemically and psychologically altered adults. Their minds are shaped by pharmaceutical intervention, digital manipulation, and ideological confusion. Meanwhile, we entrust our governments to leaders who are themselves under the same chemical influences which leads to perverse ideologies playing out.

Are we really expected to trust them to guide the future?

Really? Well it’s not working out too well.