Last week, Donald Trump gave a speech focused on election integrity. While he did not specifically say that the 2020 election was stolen, he made a number of claims. Here are some of the highlights:

He argued that newly declassified intelligence documents reveal previously concealed foreign interference, particularly by China.

He contended that U.S. intelligence agencies and other government officials suppressed or covered up relevant information.

He stated that U.S. elections are worse than those in many Third World countries.

He suggested that the U.S. electoral system is not fair.

He announced that he had directed federal agencies to investigate elections.

I do not know the veracity of all the statements Trump has made about U.S. elections, but I do recall something that struck me as unusual on election night in 2020.

Election night in the United States was daytime here in Australia. I was at home during my lunch break while my wife was at work. I turned on one of the U.S. television networks to follow the election results. My wife called to ask how things were progressing, and I mentioned something that seemed unusual to me. Several states had paused their vote counting, and at that stage Trump was leading in each of them.

I remember that about two hours later, what would have been the early hours of the morning on the U.S. East Coast, the network reported that vote counting had resumed. By then, Joe Biden had taken the lead in most, if not all, of the states where counting had been paused. At the time, I found the sudden change difficult to understand and wondered whether electronic vote manipulation might have occurred.

However, to this day, no court has ruled that there was election fraud on a scale sufficient to alter the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s former Attorney General, Bill Barr, also stated that he had found no evidence of fraud that would have changed the result. In addition, following allegations that Dominion Voting Systems machines had been used to manipulate votes, Dominion sued Fox News for defamation. Fox ultimately settled the lawsuit for US$787.5 million without the case going to trial. There has yet to be evidence out there that Dominion machines were manipulated.

So, are U.S. elections vulnerable to fraud, or could another country such as China “steal” a U.S. election, as Trump has implied?

There is an important distinction between directly altering votes and attempting to influence voters. Foreign governments have long sought to influence public opinion in democratic countries through propaganda, cyber campaigns, and disinformation. The United States has also meddled to influence political outcomes abroad. Historians generally agree that the U.S. played a significant role in the 1953 coup in Iran that restored the Shah to power. The Obama administration also sought to influence Israeli elections during Benjamin Netanyahu’s time as Prime Minister.

So, what are the rules for voting in the United States?

You must be registered to vote, except in North Dakota.

Elections are administered primarily by the individual states rather than by the federal government, making the system highly decentralized.

You must be a U.S. citizen to vote in federal elections. Non-citizens cannot legally vote in federal elections.

Voting is voluntary.

Do people who are not legally eligible to vote occasionally cast ballots? Almost certainly. The more important question is whether such instances occur in numbers large enough to affect election outcomes. To date, there has been little evidence to suggest that they have.

By comparison, here is how voting works in Australia:

Elections are administered by the Australian Electoral Commission, an independent federal body.

Voting is compulsory.

Failure to vote without a valid reason can result in a fine, currently around A$20 for a first offence, with higher penalties if the matter proceeds further.

You must be an Australian citizen to vote.

Even this system is not foolproof. I once failed to vote and never received a fine, and I have heard of similar experiences from others.

When you arrive at a polling station, an election official asks for your name and address, confirms that you are on the electoral roll, and then hands you your ballot papers. The obvious question is: how does the official know that I am actually the person I claim to be? I am not asked to produce identification. In theory, someone impersonating me could cast a vote in my name, effectively cancelling out my own vote. I presume something similar could happen in parts of the United States.

For that reason, I think voter identification requirements are a sensible idea.

However, Trump is also known for making sweeping and sometimes exaggerated statements. Are his claims that U.S. elections are routinely “stolen” justified? While investigators, election officials, and courts have acknowledged that irregularities can occur, they have not concluded that such irregularities have altered the outcome of a U.S. presidential election in recent history. Based on the available evidence, it appears that U.S. elections remain fundamentally legitimate, even if no electoral system is perfect.

As always, I will leave it to the reader to decide.