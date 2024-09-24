The idiom “As phony as a $3 bill” implies something or someone is fake, shallow, or dishonest. There is no such bill in the U.S. currency, but there is such a person. Kamala Harris embodies the phoniness of the $3 bill.

The other idiom, You’re being “played for a fool,” also applies. The doublespeak, lies, and contempt for the American people is incredible. This is the age we are in. Listen to a couple of sentences from this intellectual.

“The children of the community are the children of the community.” What a profound statement! Then there is this clip in response to a question about bringing down the cost of living on Oprah Winfrey’s program.

When asked the question by the woman, you can see the 'deer in the headlights' look on Kamala's face. It's actually a look of fear. Then, to mask the fact she doesn't have a reputable answer, she says,

"Both rightly having the right to have aspirations and dreams and ambitions for your family…and finding the American Dream is for this generation far more elusive than it's been."

Does she know what she is saying? She has been in power for almost four years. She has presided with Biden over the worst inflationary period in decades. Yet, she is admitting to the problem and expects voters to vote for more of the same.

Remember, the question was, "We'd like to know what your plan is to lower the cost of living?" Here, Kamala basically repeats the woman's question:

"There are a number of ways, and one of the ways is bringing down the cost of necessities including groceries."

Everyone knows they need to reduce the cost of living, but how will you do it? It's a garbled answer.

I'll spare you the rest of the video of Kamala's first one-on-one interview with Oprah Winfrey, but this line is just a taste of her high acumen.

"We believe in what can be… that's how we came into being."

I asked my 13-year-old granddaughter what this means. Her response was, "What!"

When my wife heard what Kamala said, it reminded her of the hippies in the 1960s, when some of the most inane utterings were deemed to be earth-shattering insights.

It's hard to believe that Kamala Harris could be a serious contender for the presidency. She looks entirely out of her league. She was Attorney General in the failed state of California and supported radical causes, which she is trying to hide with a paucity of interviews and backtracking on what she said to make herself appear less radical. Her lies are legendary, yet the average person probably knows little about them or couldn't care less.

It amazes me how straight-thinking, rational people could vote for Harris as President. Is the hatred for Trump so intense that people can't see the forest for the trees? Donald Trump may be one thing, a 78-year-old with a big mouth who speaks in exaggerated grandiose terms, but one thing he is not; stupid. You only become a multibillionaire creating businesses and employing many thousands with a certain degree of intelligence.

Donald Trump is a doer, and he showed us that in his first term. Kamala Harris hasn't created anything but has supported radical policies. Her father was a communist professor, and some of the policies that she has touted in the past verge on communism or, at the very least, socialism.

On November 5, we will determine whether Americans fall for the Kamala con or will come to their senses by voting Trump back into office. Let's hope that stupidity doesn't rule the day.

Kamala isn't the only $3 bill. Remember, one of the major players of Trump's Covid Task Force, Deborah Birx?

She admitted, "I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection, and I think we overplayed the vaccines ..." Ha-ha, ha, fooled you. She may have had a makeover with different hairdos and different glasses. Still, the core of who this woman is cannot be mistaken. She is either totally inept or devilish. In a just world, she and others would be on trial for fraud, promoting a product they knew was ineffective and dangerous. But we're not in a just world.

I think of an expression I used to hear a lot of when I came to Australia; "Throw the bums out." We'll see if Americans take heed and do the right thing. The choices are stark.