The “barbarians” I’m referring to are not the Iranian people, but the Iranian regime and its proxies: Hezbollah, Hamas, and sleeper-cell networks operating in various countries around the world.

The other day, I was in a mixed group where the subject of war with Iran came up. One person said they didn’t care what the United States does—it’s not their problem. I argued that it is our problem. Just look at fuel prices in Australia. This week, diesel has reached the equivalent of $8.40 per U.S. gallon. Rising transport costs are also driving up food prices. Some service stations have even closed because they can’t secure supply. Given Australia’s limited fuel reserves, rationing is no longer unthinkable. The Philippines is already experiencing fuel rationing.

The premise of the war was that Iran was becoming an imminent threat, particularly due to its nuclear ambitions. There should be no illusion about this objective. As an extremist, fundamentalist regime, Iran has made repeated statements about eliminating Israel. These are not empty threats.

The regime has shown little regard for civilian life—launching missiles into populated areas and reportedly using cluster munitions, which are banned under international treaties. It has also demonstrated brutality toward its own citizens, violently suppressing protests. The downfall of such a regime would be seen by many as a positive outcome for the world.

One increasingly unclear aspect of this conflict is the United States’ objective. Statements from political leadership and military officials often appear inconsistent. This raises a fundamental question: what does victory actually look like?

A basic measure of success in war is whether stated objectives are achieved. My contention is that while the United States may be winning battles, it is not clearly winning the war. Despite spending over a trillion dollars annually on defense, military superiority does not automatically translate into strategic success.

There are parallels here with the war in Ukraine. Russia, despite its overwhelming military advantage, was expected to secure a quick victory. Years later, the conflict continues in a grinding stalemate, with Ukraine leveraging asymmetric tools such as drones to offset Russia’s strength.

Similarly, although the United States is far more powerful than Iran, its goals may prove difficult to achieve. In fact, Iran could benefit from a prolonged conflict. Historically, American public tolerance for extended wars is limited. Meanwhile, high oil prices can work in Iran’s favor, as it continues to export oil despite restrictions, while Western economies absorb the economic strain.

At present, Iran is exerting pressure by restricting access through the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting global energy markets. It is also deploying relatively inexpensive drones, forcing the U.S. and its allies to use costly interception systems. These defensive resources are not unlimited. Additionally, perceived hesitation—such as backing away from threats to target Iran’s energy infrastructure—may be interpreted as weakness.

So what were the criteria for victory? That depends on which objectives one considers.

Destroying Iran’s Ballistic Missile Capability

Despite extensive strikes on Iranian targets, the regime continues to launch ballistic missiles at Israel. There are indications that Iran has replenished parts of its arsenal through external support. It also retains a large stockpile of drones.

Supporting Iranian Protesters

One justification for the conflict was to deter the regime from repressing its own people. At one point, encouragement from abroad led protesters to believe assistance was imminent. Instead, the regime responded with intensified crackdowns. By the time U.S. strikes began, protests had largely been suppressed. Civilian casualties from the conflict may have further weakened public resistance.

Eliminating Iran’s Nuclear Program

Following last year’s 12-day conflict and strikes on nuclear facilities, it was claimed that Iran’s program had been severely degraded. Yet subsequent reports of negotiations suggest otherwise. If capabilities were truly eliminated, what remained to negotiate?

Current estimates indicate Iran may still possess significant quantities of enriched material. Its exact location is unclear, and securing it would likely require a major ground operation—an extremely complex undertaking given Iran’s size and terrain.

Regime Change

Regime change was once discussed as a possible objective but appears less emphasized now. Instead, there are indications of a willingness to negotiate with elements within the existing regime.

However, the Iranian leadership’s ideological outlook complicates this approach. Lasting change may be unlikely without internal collapse or a large-scale military intervention—both highly uncertain and costly scenarios.

The Iranian regime is apocalyptic. They look at the long term and cannot be dissuaded from its extreme end-of-times worldview in which first Israel, and then America is destroyed. Unless the regime collapses from within, the only way would be to invade the country with an army and a large one since Iran’s Revolutionary Guard number close to 200,000 alongside a larger military.

Economic Impact

The economic consequences of the war are significant. Iran appears to have gained some advantage from higher oil prices, while Western economies face rising costs. In the United States, public concern over economic conditions is growing, and additional military spending is under debate. Iran is actually earing a bit more now than before the war.

At the same time, Iran’s ability to influence global energy flows—particularly through the Strait of Hormuz—has amplified its leverage.

We do not yet know the ultimate outcome. However, if the conflict ends in a negotiated settlement that leaves the Iranian regime intact, it could reasonably claim a form of victory. While its military capabilities may be temporarily reduced, it would likely rebuild over time.

On the other hand, a decisive outcome would require sustained commitment and significant sacrifice. The question remains: how much economic and political cost are Western nations willing to bear in pursuit of that goal?