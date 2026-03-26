The Truth Patrol

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Eileen LLorens's avatar
Eileen LLorens
4h

Just to consider barbarians those who have been attaked by barbaric financial and power addict elements is more of the opposites discourse trend.

Don’t know how this ended among my

emails.

Thank God I have had the opportunity of listening to serious analysis, like from cherished and admired professor S Marandi and others.

The Iranian people, altogether with the leaders they trust, even with the issues they need to address themselves, have a very long rich history and culture which may not be equaled by that of the powers that be, linked to involutive energies, criminopedophiles, indecent greed, atrocious crimes against humanity, etc. The world is watching, and criminals are being exposed.

Same gang behind the financial and human reset, the globalist agenda.

The pandemics and health fraud.

The climate scheme, the war against humanity.

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