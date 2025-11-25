It appears that, slowly but surely—albeit very slowly—the tide is beginning to turn regarding vaccination.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now states that COVID-19 shots are no longer considered mandatory. Instead of universal vaccination, only those in high-risk groups—whatever that means—are advised to consider the shot in consultation with their doctor. In other words, people now have the freedom to choose whether to get it or not.

This is what the Australian Department of Health still says about COVID-19 vaccinations:

“Regular COVID-19 vaccinations are the best way to maintain your protection against severe illness, hospitalisation and death from COVID-19.

They are especially important for anyone aged 65 years or older and people at higher risk of severe COVID-19.

As with all vaccinations, people are encouraged to discuss the vaccine options available to them with their health practitioner. You can also use the vaccine eligibility tool to determine whether you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination.”

They are still drinking the Kool-Aid with the belief that regular COVID-19 shots are the best way to protect yourself. At least one good thing has changed: the shots are now optional. Unfortunately, this shift comes years too late for many who could have avoided death or disability caused by the vaccines.

A November 2025 Rasmussen Results survey on the COVID-19 injections reported the following:

60% of vaccinated adults had no side effects

26% experienced minor side effects

10% reported major side effects

The survey also found that 46% of all U.S. adults believe the “vaccines” caused a significant number of unexplained deaths. Nearly everyone knows someone who suffered serious consequences—or even died—after the injections.

A recent Pew Research Center survey shows that about 60% of Americans do not want an updated COVID-19 vaccine. And, as usual in U.S. politics, the split is partisan: 44% of Democrats surveyed wanted an updated COVID-19 shot, while only 9% of Republicans did.

Vaccine litigation attorney Aaron Siri noted on his substack page that the claim “vaccines do not cause autism” is not evidence-based because the relevant studies have never ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines could contribute to autism. He writes:

“The claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism’ is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.”

“Scientific studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines contribute to the development of autism. However, this statement has historically been disseminated by the CDC and other federal health agencies within HHS to prevent vaccine hesitancy.”

He goes further:

“[M]ultiple reports from HHS and the National Academy of Sciences ... have consistently concluded that there are still no studies that support the specific claim that the infant vaccines DTaP, HepB, Hib, IPV, and PCV do not cause autism, and hence the CDC was in violation of the DQA [Data Quality Act] when it claimed ‘vaccines do not cause autism.’ The CDC is now correcting the statement, and HHS is providing appropriate funding and support for studies related to infant vaccines and autism.”

In 2019, pediatric neurologist Dr. Andrew Zimmerman—who testified for the U.S. government in vaccine court—signed a sworn affidavit stating that vaccines could, in some cases, cause autism.

So they now admit they misled the public by stating there is no link between vaccination and autism. This was itself untrue, as some studies have shown possible associations. But the authorities promoted a fiction to avoid “vaccine hesitancy.”

They also reinforced their narrative by refusing to test vaccines properly using placebo-controlled trials, claiming it would be unethical to withhold vaccines from a control group. It’s like urging people to swallow a substance you haven’t proven safe—while refusing to run the studies needed to determine whether it’s safe. Yet this passes as science.

While more than half the population now recognizes that the COVID-19 mRNA shots are dangerous and ineffective, that realization does not extend to the childhood vaccination schedule.

In another Pew research poll, more than 80% believe childhood vaccinations are effective and almost as many believe that they are safe.

The old adage—“If you tell a lie long enough it becomes the truth”—aptly describes public attitudes toward childhood vaccines. Health authorities have instilled so much fear that it takes real courage for a parent to step outside the paradigm and question the schedule.

Most simply trust what doctors tell them, and doctors trust what Big Pharma and health departments tell them. For example, many people believe that childhood vaccines are thoroughly tested—yet, as Aaron Siri notes in his book Vaccines: Amen, none of them have been tested against a true placebo. Furthermore, follow-up for adverse events lasts only five days, conveniently ignoring any reactions that occur weeks or months later.

According to a Pew Research Center poll, most Americans remain confident that childhood vaccines are safe and highly effective. It seems that when it comes to COVID-19, many people have recognized that the vaccination program was a dangerous sham—and even the health authorities, through their policy reversals, are tacitly admitting it.

But when it comes to childhood vaccinations, most people still haven’t seen the light. The topic is simply too emotional for many to examine objectively, or even to consider how the schedule has expanded over time. Despite being confronted with evidence by figures like Aaron Siri, the CDC and FDA continue insisting that childhood vaccines are “safe and effective.”

There is still an element of hysteria such as when we have an outbreak of a few cases of measles in countries like Canada or Australia, the health authorities and media treat it as breaking news. It turns out that even knowledgeable people help to perpetuate the hysteria.