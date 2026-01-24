James Cameron, the Hollywood director behind blockbuster films like Avatar and Titanic, has left the United States to reside in New Zealand.

He has been vocal about his disdain for Donald Trump, as well as for what he calls the “rejection of science,” specifically vaccine skepticism regarding COVID-19—skepticism that many believe was well deserved. Cameron proudly claims that New Zealand achieved a 98% vaccination rate. For the sake of accuracy, the actual figure was closer to 83%, roughly in line with Australia.

In a recent interview, Cameron lamented what he described as America’s rejection of science and vaccines following the COVID-19 pandemic—and, of course, attributed this largely to Trump. Personally, I’ve had issues with Trump’s handling of COVID-19 as well, but not because of vaccine skepticism. Quite the opposite: Trump was fully “all-in” on the vaccines. We also had our tyrannical leaders in Australia pushing the jabs.

The U.S. is a free country, and criticism of a president or prime minister is fair game. However, one key difference between the United States and countries like New Zealand or Australia is leadership turnover. A U.S. president is limited to eight years in office, while a prime minister can remain in power indefinitely as long as their party continues to win elections. In Australia, for example, we may be facing many years under a leftist and, frankly, inane prime minister.

Returning to New Zealand, Cameron had this to say:

“A place that actually believes in science and is sane and where people can work together cohesively to a common goal, or a place where everybody’s at each other’s throats, extremely polarized, turning its back on science and basically would be in utter disarray if another pandemic appears.”

What Cameron implies is that questioning “the science” or expressing skepticism is somehow anti-science. But what science did Cameron study? Science advances precisely through questioning, debate, and skepticism. He seems to have swallowed the Kool-Aid, unaware—or unwilling to acknowledge—that the so-called vaccines were both ineffective and unsafe, a reality now acknowledged by many.

Moreover, comparing New Zealand to the United States is a classic apples-to-oranges comparison. New Zealand has a population of roughly 5.3 million. New York City alone has more than double that. The U.S. population stands at about 348 million. Comparing countries with vastly different population sizes and densities is disingenuous.

Even so, the numbers tell an interesting story. According to Worldmeter, New Zealand recorded approximately 2,613,791 COVID-19 cases, while the U.S. recorded 111,820,082. As a percentage of population, roughly 49% of New Zealanders were diagnosed with COVID-19, compared to about 32% of Americans. This directly undermines Cameron’s claim that New Zealand “eliminated the virus twice.”

Despite having a higher vaccination rate, New Zealand ultimately saw a significantly higher proportion of its population contract the virus—about 35% more than the U.S. Additionally, since early 2022—roughly ten months after the Pfizer vaccine rollout—New Zealand has experienced higher excess mortality than the United States.

I’ve visited New Zealand, and it is indeed a beautiful country. However, it faces serious challenges. Many Kiwis are leaving for Australia, driven by soaring costs of living and an especially severe housing crisis.

Headlines like Ditching NZ for Oz: Kiwis at departure gate reveal why they’re leaving tell the story clearly. While Australia also struggles with high housing prices, it offers more job opportunities and higher wages.

Someone like James Cameron, with his multimillions, can afford to live anywhere. The average person cannot. So, good luck to Cameron in his new life in New Zealand—but perhaps he should stick to making movies and stop lecturing the rest of us about “the science.”