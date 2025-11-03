Covid-19 opened the door to a new world of questioning all vaccines.

Some of us have known for decades that the “safe and effective” mantra was a pill too hard to swallow. But once a paradigm becomes entrenched in the spirit of the age, it’s difficult to dislodge. The belief that vaccines possess near-magical powers with only insignificant risks has been debunked—at least for those willing to see the truth.

The film An Inconvenient Study, produced by Del Bigtree of The Highwire, was recently released, and I had the opportunity to view it. The mission of the film is to finally put to rest the controversy over whether vaccinated children are truly healthier than their unvaccinated peers. After all, the entire premise of vaccination rests on the claim that vaccines save lives. Yet, if you refuse to vaccinate your child, you are often ostracized, barred from schools, and pressured into compliance through guilt by so-called “health” authorities.

The film opens with a montage of pharmaceutical commercials, driving home the point that America—despite being the most medicated and vaccinated nation in history—has some of the unhealthiest children. Rates of asthma, autism, eczema, autoimmune disorders, and neurological conditions now affect at least half of U.S. children. This should not surprise anyone who has followed the work of RFK Jr., who has repeatedly highlighted this issue in interviews and testimony before Congress. Despite its wealth and technology, America fares poorly in health outcomes compared to other developed nations.

One key indicator is life expectancy.

While Monaco stands as an outlier due to its small, privileged population of 40,000, the comparison with China is striking. China has four times the U.S. population, yet its life expectancy is higher—around 78 years.

The movie then moves into emotional territory, featuring interviews with parents whose children were either seriously injured by vaccines or tragically lost their lives as a result. In one heartbreaking case, an 18-year-old took his own life, unable to cope with the paralysis and suffering he experienced after vaccination. These testimonies are gut-wrenching, showing how families struggle to rebuild their lives after vaccine injuries.

According to Tracy Beth Hoeg, MD, PhD, Denmark vaccinates children for 10 diseases with 17 doses. By contrast, the United States vaccinates for 17 diseases with 66 doses—officially 72. As Dr. Hoeg explains, “The U.S. recommends, but Denmark does not offer, the following to non–high-risk children: COVID, RSV, influenza, rotavirus, varicella, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis A.”

The core of the movie focuses on the long-awaited vaccinated versus unvaccinated study—a study that public health authorities have long resisted. The person who finally attempted it was Dr. Marcus Zerbos, head of infectious diseases at Henry Ford Medical Center. Initially, as a strong vaccine advocate, Zerbos saw this study as a chance to disprove the notion that unvaccinated children might be healthier. But the data showed the opposite.

Across all childhood health conditions, the unvaccinated were nearly three times healthier, and for some specific conditions, the gap was even wider. Despite earlier assurances, Dr. Zerbos ultimately refused to publish the findings, admitting in a secretly recorded conversation that doing so would likely end his career.

This outcome should come as no surprise. Many doctors who have noticed similar patterns have been punished for speaking out. Dr. Paul Thomas, a pediatrician with 35 years of experience, was suspended from practicing medicine after observing that unvaccinated children in his care appeared significantly healthier. In 2020, he published a study documenting this data—but it was swiftly retracted.

Ultimately, An Inconvenient Study reveals that the vaccine industry functions like a circular firing squad. They promote their products as unquestionably effective, but when research contradicts that claim, they attack the studies and silence the scientists. They refuse to conduct the very comparisons that might challenge their narrative. It’s a tragic situation—one where the real casualties are our children, who suffer the consequences of excessive and unquestioned medical intervention.

Watch the full movie here.