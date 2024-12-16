This scenario plays out every day in medical practices. A patient comes in with a certain condition, such as high blood pressure. The doctor may give the patient medication to lower the blood pressure. It would be considered ethical practice to inform the patient that there could be side effects such as dizziness, leg cramps, or erectile dysfunction.

Let's take another scenario. If a patient was given a new experimental drug, the doctor would be obligated to tell the patient that the expected results may not be achieved and that the adverse reactions could be severe. In fact, if informed consent was not given, the patient could sue the doctor.

In both cases, ethical standards require that patients be made aware of the side effects of the drug with informed consent. This is stipulated by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA). All health care practitioners in Australia, myself included, are regulated by this organization. The Covid pandemic showed us that this agency is not serving the public but is an embodiment of a tyrannical bureaucratic agency that wields an inordinate amount of power.

During the pandemic, several medical doctors were suspended or deregistered and lost their licenses to practice. This was in line with other health agencies around the world. AHPRA broke its own rules by lambasting doctors who mentioned that the COVID-19 'vaccines' were dangerous.

One such individual was Dr William Bay from Queensland. His license to practice was suspended for more than two years until a few days ago. The Supreme Court of Queensland deemed that AHPRA did not afford Bay due process, so they decided in favour of him. While it was a win in which the court restored Bay's ability to practice, it did not judge the validity of his vaccine claims.

So, while AHPRA was unfair to this doctor, the policy remains the same. The 'vaccines' are 'safe and effective'.

Dr Bay was recently on national television and reiterated that the vaccines are not only unsafe but also ineffective. That has no doubt shocked the medical authorities. If we had 1000 doctors in Australia who stood up like dBay, the government would have relented and backed down because it would have caused chaos in the medical system.

Congratulations to this one doctor for standing up for patient autonomy and truth.

We mustn't get lulled into believing that things are turning around. There has been little change in the Overton window that is pervasive at all levels of the government-media-pharmaceutical complex. Step out of line, and the evil forces will descend on you. This is happening to none other than Canadian oncologist William Makis. He is being threatened with jail and financial ruin by the Alberta government. Why? Because he wants to help his cancer patients and is finding that some repurposed drugs like antiparasitics Ivermectin and Fenbendazole are effective in treating cancer more safely.

I encourage us all to support Makis in every way possible, including financially, for his heroic efforts.